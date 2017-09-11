Monday Morning Digest: Great Defenses, Indefensible Quarterbacks

1 of 10

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

After Sunday's NFL action, you are free to say that Colin Kaepernick does not belong in the NFL because of his anthem protests, because he is bad for the NFL's ratings, bad for America or a bad human being if you feel that way.

Lots of people (like me) will disagree with you, argue with you or tune you out. But no one can accuse you of being dishonest; at least you believe what you are saying.

But after Sunday's NFL action, if you claim that Kaepernick does not belong in the NFL because he is not good enough, doesn't fit any offenses, has mechanical flaws or some other "football reasons," you are waist-deep in cow manure.

NFL fans were forced to watch the following quarterbacks play Sunday:

Scott Tolzien, Colts

The Colts' interim Andrew Luck stand-in threw two pick-six interceptions that looked like they were thrown by a high school sophomore before getting benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett, who has been with the organization just over a week.

Josh McCown, Jets

McCown spent the afternoon barely escaping free rushers and wobbling passes to Bills defenders until the fourth quarter, when the Jets just surrendered and started punting from midfield down by nine points.

Tom Savage, Texans

Savage drops to pass and enters a fugue state until the defense arrives. He was strip-sacked twice (nearly three, but his hand was going forward on what looked like a strip-six) before the Texans decided that rookie Deshaun Watson had magically matured in 30 minutes.

Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Bortles "led" the Jaguars to a win by handing off and watching the Texans' quarterback drama unfold. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 125 yards, overthrowing more than one short swing pass.

Brian Hoyer, 49ers

Kaepernick's replacement in San Francisco averaged 5.5 yards per pass attempt, threw no touchdowns and an interception, took four sacks, lost a fumble and didn't lead a scoring drive until the Panthers led 23-0.

These quarterbacks stink. Their backups, Watson (and maybe Brissett) excepted, are worse. Kaepernick could have led a Jets or Texans victory, kept the Niners competitive and gave the Jaguars hope against an opponent that wasn't beating itself. He might have even made Chuck Pagano and the Colts look like they knew what they were doing.

You can believe the anonymous coaches and executives with their steaming piles of "football reasons" if you like. Watch the tape: Tolzien has no NFL attributes whatsoever, Savage is a mannequin and McCown is going to get himself killed. Anyone who thinks Kaepernick could not help the teams mentioned above and others (the Browns and Bears as a starter, half the league as a backup) win games is either not watching football, not thinking for themselves or just lying because they don't want to "get political."

Several teams played ugly, terrible football Sunday because their management wanted to make a political statement, or avoid one, or fears a boycott or a protest in the parking lot or just doesn't like that troublemaker who started all of this "anthem protest" business.

Maybe you are fine with that. Maybe it really does make good business sense to stink to high heaven instead of ticking off some season-ticket holders or the local police union.

But there is no good football reason for it. Zero. Zilch. And pretending there is just insults everyone's intelligence.