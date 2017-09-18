NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 3?

0 of 32

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Offensive line play is extremely important.

I only started one playoff game in my NFL career, but I can tell you that a strong line was a big part of the reason I was able to. That group gave me the time to find guys like Joey Galloway deep downfield, and it opened big holes for Cadillac Williams all season long.

The next year, though, we lost some of the guys on that line, and the team struggled. We went from an 11-5 team in 2005 to a 4-12 club the following season.

This year, it feels like offensive line play around the league is at an all-time low. There are some suspect groups out there, but teams that do have strong lines seem to be finding success. Naturally, level of line play is a big factor in my Week 2 power rankings.

With the Week 1 jitters out of the way for most of the league's 32 teams, we're beginning to get a more accurate idea of how good teams, and their respective offensive lines, actually are.

How do I see things heading toward Week 3? Let's look.

Click here for last week's power rankings.