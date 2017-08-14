Monday Morning Digest: Rookies Rock in Their Preseason Debuts

1 of 10

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It's far too early to declare a winner in the Bears, Browns or Texans quarterback competitions.

Wait, no it isn't. Enough with the rock-bottom placeholder journeyman. Start the rookies!

Mitchell Trubisky, DeShone Kizer and Deshaun Watson were various flavors of impressive in their rookie debuts. None of them deserve a Hall of Fame bust just yet (we'll break them down in a little more detail in the next slide), but each proved that he can call a play, field a snap and deliver an accurate forward pass against live competition without experiencing a panic attack.

That's more than can be said about the "experienced veterans" who started over the three rookies:

Tom Savage's game plan for the Texans appeared to be to stand motionless in the pocket and wait for the Panthers starters to sack him. Savage's numbers (9-of-11 for 69 yards) were inflated by some later-drive self-esteem therapy: swing passes against Panthers backups.

Mike Glennon completed 2-of-8 passes for 20 yards and a pick-six. As is his habit, Glennon got the yips and flung the ball into coverage the moment the pocket looked like it might eventually collapse. The Bears may still hope that he develops into 2014 Glennon, who would get the yips and throw 10 yards out of bounds.

Osweiler-Kessler Overdrive combined to go 11-of-24 for 89 yards for the Browns, a sparkling 3.7 yards per pass attempt. Brock Osweiler's highlight was a 10-yard scramble, which is kind of like all those Rams games in the Jeff Fisher era when their highlight was a Johnny Hekker punt.

At least Savage and Cody Kessler are roster incumbents who work cheap. The Bears and Browns paid to haul away other teams' mistakes in Glennon and Osweiler, whose only credentials as quarterbacks are that they are tall, square-jawed and can throw harder than the offensive coordinator.

It's different with a journeyman like Josh McCown, who a) looked good in his Jets debut; and b) has some real-life experience to offer young quarterbacks from his decades of NFL wandering. What on earth is Trubisky supposed to learn from watching Glennon flick the ejector switch at the first sign of turbulence?

Rock-bottom journeymen exist to reassure coaches that they are covered if the rookie shows up for camp in a stretch limo full of bikini babes and looks up from surfing Instagram at his first team meeting to ask what Cover 2 means. Once the rookies prove they are in shape, dialed in and can identify a free safety, Glennon-Savage-Kessweiler types are just a waste of first-team reps.

Trubisky, Watson and Kizer all surpassed the baseline professionalism requirements, from the start of camp through their encouraging debuts. It's time to stop wasting time and name them the starters.