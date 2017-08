Monday Morning Digest: Rookies Rock in Their Preseason Debuts

2 of 10

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here's some analysis of the preseason debuts of DeShone Kizer, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and some other rookies less likely to be in the huddle on Opening Day. They are listed in order of impressiveness.

Mitchell Trubisky (18-of-25, 166 yards, 1 TD) was as good as a rookie quarterback in a preseason opener can hope to be. He displayed poise, accuracy and athleticism, plus a pretty clear sense that he knew what he was doing. Trubisky, a one-year starter in college, will get better by doing, not watching.

“Poise" was the watchword for Deshaun Watson (15-of-25, 179 yards). Watson proved that he could call plays and make adjustments at the line and showed how creative he can be when everything breaks down. However, he also threw a few passes that landed in the nether realm between two possible intended receivers.

DeShone Kizer (11-of-18, 184 yards, 1 TD) outperformed Watson on the highlight reel, delivering some exceptional downfield darts. But Kizer stares down his intended receiver and pump fakes once or twice before throwing. If he does that against Steelers starting defenders in a real game, he will throw 10 interceptions. It was still a fine debut for a team with terrible alternatives.

Patrick Mahomes (7-of-9, 49 yards, 1 TD) entered the weekend as the third quarterback behind Alex Smith (that makes sense) and Tyler Bray (are you kidding?). Mahomes threw mostly swings and screens: the "get your feet wet" game plan for a rookie quarterback. His touchdown was vintage Mahomes: a throw across his body into the crowded middle of the field that somehow wasn't intercepted. Mahomes needs work but has officially been promoted past Bray, who threw a derp interception and generally makes Tom Savage look like Matt Ryan.

Joshua Dobbs (8-of-15, 100 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) started for the Steelers and looked like Joshua Dobbs: He threw a few passes directly to defenders, then reset his targeting computer right before halftime to lead a hero drive. Dobbs is only at his best in an absolute crisis; luckily, that is the only kind of situation where the Steelers will need him.

Nathan Peterman (13-of-25, 112 yards, 1 TD) was under center throughout most of the second half for the Bills and looked like a rookie quarterback who plays pretty well in the second half of the first preseason game. That put him one step above Davis Webb (8-of-16, 67 yards), who completed one 19-yard pass in the fourth quarter and netted 3.2 yards per pass on his other 15 throws.