NFLRA Reportedly Approves Plan to Hire Full-Time Game Officials

The NFL Referees Association on Wednesday approved of a plan to hire full-time officials.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported between 21 and 24 full-time officials will be hired as part of the plan, and the selection process is set to begin "immediately."

Breer added the full-time officials will be chosen from the current roster of 124 NFL officials, with "each of the seven field positions" being represented and "no more" than five will come from one position.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent told reporters last December the league was hoping to hire up to 17 full-time officials during the offseason, allowing the size of an officiating crew to increase from seven to eight.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted after Vincent discussed the NFL's plan for full-time officials that potential changes to the job could include "sending them to team practice sites for additional 'reps' mid-week" and allowing them to "spend more time together as a group in the NFL office to study rules and discuss issues."

As part-time employees, most NFL referees hold down full-time jobs. For instance, Ed Hochuli has a law firm based in Arizona that he works at when he isn't calling games.

Breer reported officials hired full time will still be able to have another job, but the NFL will be their No. 1 gig.