Predicting Every NFL Team's Surprise Rookie Gem

Where a player was drafted is just a number.

While it's true—it's damn true—top picks receive more opportunities because of their natural talent, later-round picks can have as much if not more of an impact for their teams.

The NFL is often described as the ultimate meritocracy. If a player can help his team win, almost everything else, especially how he was acquired, will be overlooked.

Hundreds of rookies enter the league each year. Only 64 hear their name called during the draft's two most valuable rounds. But others seem destined to produce regardless of their standing coming into the NFL.

Each and every year, teams receive bigger contributions from rookies drafted in the third round or beyond than their first- or second-round counterparts.

Nine members of Bleacher Report's 2016 Consensus NFL All-Rookie Team weren't first- or second-round picks. Some of the NFL's very best—Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Richard Sherman, etc.—were famously drafted later in the process.

Thus, it's only logical to assume each team has a potential gem from this year's draft class.