What did multiple NFL teams find during the 2016 season?



Hope.

Optimism can come in many forms. For the football teams, the development of a talented young player into a star can redefine a franchise.

The 2016 campaign's biggest story involved a pair of young studs who didn't just develop into stars; they're also wearing them.

The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott dominated on the team's way to a league-best 13-3 record.

Their play expanded beyond normal expectations. Most rookies are supposed to come into the look and experience peaks and valleys during their first season. A select few never hit the rookie wall and play a relatively high level.

Those players comprise Bleacher Report's 2016 Consensus NFL All-Rookie Team after being voted upon by 12 analysts: Jason Cole, Gary Davenport, Tyler Dunne, Doug Farrar, Mike Freeman, Brad Gagnon, Matt Miller, Dan Pompei, Chris Simms, Mike Tanier, Sean Tomlinson and myself.



Among the 28 players included, three teams—the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers—each claimed three honorees.

A strong draft plan and development provides hope for each franchise's long-term success.