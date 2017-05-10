Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye on in 2017

0 of 10

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The next wave of top NFL talent is always waiting to claim its spot among the league's elite.

The majority of the game's stars didn't step into the professional ranks and immediately dominate. A rare group did, but most needed a few seasons before they earned their reputations as the best of the best.

Last season, everyone saw the coronation of Khalil Mack, David Johnson and Mike Evans as three new faces of the league. The opposite also occurs to create more room for those ready to experience breakthrough campaigns. Veterans like Darrelle Revis and Jamaal Charles no longer live up to their previous lofty standards.

It's time to identify those players on the verge of earning their way into the NFL's upper echelon.

Two guidelines were used to determine which players qualified. First, not one of the individuals mentioned has made a Pro Bowl. Second, each of them is 25 years old or younger.

The following are the league's brightest young talents who have a chance to develop into bona fide stars.