The NFL's Most Unstoppable PlayersMay 17, 2017
The NFL's Most Unstoppable Players
Certain players keep opponents up at night. A select few cause nightmares.
Even in a league where elite athletes comprise the majority of NFL rosters, there are those who are still more frightening to face than the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.
These on-field monsters dominate because they consistently win individual matchups.
A quarterback can't be successful without the right pieces around him. Defenses, meanwhile, require difference-makers to shut down great offenses. Overall, the NFL is a matchup league.
Players who can win their one-on-one meetings on a consistent basis are the league's true stars.
These juggernauts are found on both sides of the ball. They're the ones opponents must game-plan against and hope to slow down in an attempt to achieve a victory. More often than not, those same individuals find ways to produce even when everyone plans to stop them.
Meet the NFL's 10 most unstoppable forces.
Honorable Mention
The following players are on the verge of greatness. Each has to take one more step or improve in a certain area to be considered among the league's most unstoppable players.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: Last year's fourth overall pick hit the ground running as a rookie and led the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards. The Ohio State product is extremely talented, but he only has one year of production. The running back also benefits from running behind the league's best offensive line. As he continues to build his resume, his reputation will grow.
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills: Over the last seven seasons, Shady has been one of the NFL's top running backs. He's posted five 1,000-yard campaigns during that stretch. His ability to make defenders miss is astounding. However, his inconsistency and lack of all-around production compared to other running backs in the league place him among the next tier of playmakers.
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants: The Giants couldn't have asked for more after drafting Beckham with the 12th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. In his three seasons, Beckham provided 4,122 receiving yards. But defenders can get into the young man's head, and it affects his play. Mind games are part of the NFL. Professionals must be able to handle them.
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton may be the league's least appreciated player. He's not quite in the same class as Julio Jones or Antonio Brown, but he's posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns and even led the league in receiving yards during the 2016 campaign.
Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons: The second-year pass-rusher emerged last season by leading the league with 15.5 sacks. Beasley isn't an every-down player, though. Once Beasley grows into a full-time role and continues to post strong sack numbers, his status as a difference-maker will be cemented.
10. J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
If healthy, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is arguably the league's best individual performer. Since he hasn't been healthy, those expectations must be tempered.
Watt's level of dominance before he suffered a back injury that cost him the majority of the 2016 campaign and required two surgeries is hard to describe.
The defensive lineman earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Lawrence Taylor is the only other defender in NFL history to do the same.
Prior to last year's lost season, Watt amassed 69 sacks during the previous four campaigns. Over the same span, no other defender posted more than 50.5 sacks, per Mike Jurecki of the Arizona Cardinals official site. To understand how ludicrous the previous number is, Watt only played three games last season and registered a paltry 1.5 sacks, yet he still has the most sacks by an active player over a five-year period.
The 295-pound defender is a rare beast. His relentless work ethic molded him into one of the NFL's most explosive and overwhelming defensive linemen. He has the ability to run around or through blockers. Plus, the Texans love moving him around the defensive front to exploit mismatches, like the New York Giants once did with Taylor.
Again, Watt's health is the only thing slowing him down, but even that appears to be less of a concern today than it was a couple months ago.
"No, I feel fantastic," Watt said Saturday at his charity softball classic, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "I've done more core work in the past eight months than I think just about anybody in the world. My core is about as tight and locked in as it can get at the moment."
9. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski is well on his way to the Hall of Fame and possibly becoming the best tight end of all time. But he needs to stay healthy. Like the previously mentioned J.J. Watt, Gronk's only obstacle to future success is injuries. Otherwise, he's the game's best tight end without question.
At 6'6" and 265 pounds, the three-time first-team All-Pro is a massive target for quarterback Tom Brady and defenders trying to tackle him. As a result, Gronkowski suffered multiple injuries from big hits. Last season, he dealt with a pulmonary contusion before being knocked out for the rest of the season after he herniated a disk in his back, which required surgery.
When Gronkowski is fully healthy, there's no one else like him in the league. Not only is he the best receiving threat among tight ends because of his size and athleticism, but he's the most consistent blocker, too.
In the five seasons in which the former second-round pick played more than 10 games, he averaged 68 receptions for 993 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The four-time Pro Bowler eclipsed 1,000 yards three different times.
His length coupled with 4.61-second 40-yard-dash speed make him the ideal target down the seam. The Patriots will also line him up out wide to take advantage of his size if a defense attempts to cover him with a defensive back or smallish linebacker.
Gronkowski plays with a passion that's infectious. It's almost a child-like exuberance. But he's serious about getting back on the field to dominate.
"Having fun and all these days but literally can't wait to compete again and play ball. Miss it. Been to [sic] long," the tight end tweeted in March.
8. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Running backs are usually judged by their production in the ground game. As the NFL continues to evolve, backs are being used more and more as receivers out of the backfield.
Last season, David Johnson finished seventh in the league with 1,239 rushing yards. He's a slashing runner and easily transitioned into a workhorse for the Arizona Cardinals. But what makes him so valuable is his versatility.
The Northern Iowa product finished first among running backs—and 20th overall for all positions—with 80 receptions. His 879 receiving yards were 263 more than the total of the next back (Le'Veon Bell).
Johnson became the first player in Cardinals history—the franchise started NFL play during the 1920 campaign—to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage years in a season, per the team's Twitter account.
What makes the running back so dangerous in the passing game is his ability to make defenders miss in space. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson led all running backs with 27 forced missed tackles (combined between his rushing and receiving plays). Only wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created more. The site also graded the former third-round pick as the 10th-most elusive back when asked to carry the ball.
Johnson still has plenty to prove after his breakout 2016 campaign, but no one should expect him to regress in an explosive Cardinals offense. He's the best all-around back in the game.
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When the league's best wide receivers are mentioned, Mike Evans isn't one of the first named, but he should be. Since being selected seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL draft, all Evans has done is produce.
His first three seasons resulted in 1,000-yard campaigns. He's also posted a pair of 12-touchdown efforts. Last year, the Texas A&M product was the league's most targeted wide receiver, per Pro Football Focus.
With the extra attention, Evans finished fourth in the league with 1,321 yards, tied for second with 12 scores and was named to his first Pro Bowl.
What makes Evans nearly impossible to cover is his combination of size, length and speed. At 6'5" and 231 pounds, the former first-round pick is one of the NFL's biggest targets. His size is even more dangerous because his arms are just over 35 inches long coupled with a 37-inch vertical jump. There isn't a cornerback in the league with enough size and length to counteract Evans' natural skill set.
The second-team All-Pro isn't a true speedster, but he's a legit vertical threat because his size is coupled with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash. All quarterback Jameis Winston has to do is chuck it up and let Evans go after it. He's fast enough to run under it. If the cornerback challenges him, he's big and athletic enough to leap over the defender.
"Mike is one of the most dangerous, not just receivers, but players in the league," teammate Gerald McCoy said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "Once he gets momentum, he's hard to stop, because he's dangerously competitive. Like dangerously competitive."
The 23-year-old target is only going to improve with veteran DeSean Jackson now in the lineup to draw coverage away from him.
6. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Patience is a virtue. For Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, it's a way to achieve dominance.
"I never feel like I'm in a rush," Bell said in November, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "I'm controlling the pace."
His style revolutionized how a running back sets up his blocks. Most backs are taught to see the hole, plant a foot and go. Bell lets everything develop in front of him before he bursts through an opening that wasn't originally available.
His influence can be seen among other backs who are trying to replicate his approach.
"Le'Veon Bell, he's the guy," New York Giants running back Andre Williams said, per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano. "When you're talking about patience, and you're talking about running inside zone, he's the one to watch. That's the master, right there."
Tempo and pace are newer approaches to playing offense. They're usually defined by how fast the team is snapping the ball. Rarely can an individual have the type of impact Bell does just by taking a different yet highly successful approach.
Over the last three seasons, Bell averaged a league-high 4.8 yards per carry, per Pro Football Focus' Scott Barrett. He was one of two backs last year, along with Ezekiel Elliott, to average over 100 yards per game. During his last 34 games, the Michigan State product provided 3,185 rushing yards, 1,606 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns.
Bell has earned his designation as the NFL's most unstoppable running back.
5. Von Miller, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos' Von Miller is the most fluid and naturally gifted edge-rusher the NFL has to offer.
Since entering the league in 2011, he's been an absolute terror for opposing quarterbacks. In six seasons, he already accumulated 73.5 sacks with only one season under double-digit production (due to a six-game league suspension).
His brilliance was on display during Super Bowl 50 when he single-handedly dominated the Carolina Panthers offense with 2.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He earned MVP honors because of the standout performance.
Each year, Miller is one of the league's most dangerous edge-defenders.
With his 6'3" and 250-pound frame, he can drop into space with ease and exhibit otherworldly quickness and flexibility as a pass-rusher. Dwight Freeney used to be the sack artist everyone watched to understand body lean, ankle flexion and ability to turn the edge. Miller took over that role in recent years.
The Texas A&M product didn't disappoint last season, either.
While the Broncos might have suffered a Super Bowl hangover as a team, Miller provided 13.5 sacks and led all edge defenders with 78 total tackles. He added 10 quarterback hits and 55 more hurries, per Pro Football Focus.
Normally, this level of production coupled with Miller's natural ability as a pass-rusher would make him the league's best defender, but two others outperformed him during the 2016 campaign.
4. Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Few defenders around the league demand the respect and attention Mack does every time he steps onto a football field.
"And that's what I talk about with Khalil," former Raiders great and Fox Sports analyst Howie Long said, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "He has an opportunity to be a generational player."
After the 2015 campaign, Mack became the first player in NFL history to be named first-team All-Pro at two different positions, defensive end and outside linebacker. He was even better last season in a number of areas.
First, he played a career-high 91.1 percent of the Raiders defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He also set new career highs with 11 quarterback hits and 76 hurries. Those stats helped to supplement already-impressive totals of 73 tackles and 11 sacks.
When Mack first came into the league as a rookie in 2014, he struggled to finish. The 250-pound defender has been the league's best at setting the edge from the onset of his career, but he needed to learn how to convert his natural ability into actual sacks. He did so by concentrating on the nuances of the position.
"Khalil is a rare combination because he's a supremely gifted athlete, but he's got terrific work ethic," head coach Jack Del Rio said during the 2016 campaign, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "This guy comes out and busts it every day for us. ... That's why I had the confidence I had that someday the numbers would come."
The 26-year-old edge-rusher presents an intriguing power and athleticism combo, but he relied on his power first before everything else developed and made him into a highly decorated defender.
3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Once Calvin Johnson retired, Julio Jones accepted the role as the NFL's freakiest wide receiver. The 6'3", 220-pound target simply overwhelms defensive backs with a rare combination of size, strength and speed.
The four-time Pro Bowl honoree led the league in receiving yards in 2015. Over the last four years, he's accumulated 4,873 yards. What makes Jones so difficult to cover comes down to multiple factors.
The former top-10 pick uses his size to his advantage. Even with defenses rolling coverage to his side, he's capable of bodying off defenders and providing a clear target for quarterback Matt Ryan. Jones is very strong with the ability to make catches even when defensive backs are draped all over him.
Jones' speed also makes him a consistent vertical threat. Big-bodied receivers don't always have an extra gear. The Alabama product ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash during the 2011 NFL combine.
The two-time All-Pro can also go up and over any defender with his 38.5-inch vertical jump. Plus, Jones doesn't get enough credit for his ability to run routes because he's so physically talented.
Jones isn't the top-rated receiver on this list for two reasons.
First, he missed multiple games over the last four seasons because of injury. Second, Jones can be inconsistent. The same receiver who caught 15 passes for 300 yards against the Carolina Panthers sandwiched that spectacular outing with 29- and 16-yard performances. Last season, the Falcons receiver had four contests where he provided 35 or fewer receiving yards.
Jones is spectacular and the archetype for a modern wide receiver, but he's not quite the NFL's best at his position. There's no shame in the previous statement because he's awfully close to that status.
2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown is the NFL's best wide receiver.
What makes a wide receiver truly great is when defenses know he's going to get the ball yet can't do anything to stop him.
Brown isn't as big or fast as Julio Jones, but his ability to separate from defenders with his short-area quickness and route running allows him to get open even when defenses are keying on the five-time Pro Bowler. His consistency sets him apart from his contemporaries.
Brown holds the NFL record with 35 straight games of five or more receptions and 50 or more receiving yards. Over the last four seasons, the three-time All-Pro has 481 receptions, the most in league history over a four-year span, per NFL Research.
An underrated part of the receiver's game is his ability to turn any route into a scoring opportunity. Brown can stack defensive backs as a dangerous deep threat while doubling as an impressive red-zone target despite his 5'10", 181-pound frame.
The receiver had at least 10 touchdowns in each of the previous three campaigns. Brown will be forever remembered for his "Immaculate Extension" in Week 16 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens to capture an AFC North crown.
With 14 seconds left to play and the team's season potentially on the line, everyone knew quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was going to target Brown near the goal line. The receiver got open to make the reception before fighting his way through three defenders for the game-winning touchdown.
Brown has proved that he'll produce each and every week.
1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a human cheat code.
Coming into the league, size concerns prevented the Pitt product from being a top-10 selection despite the fact he dominated at the collegiate level. But the video game numbers Donald posted in the ACC translated to the NFL because of his lightning-quick first step, powerful hands, natural leverage and unnatural athleticism.
His 6'1", 285-pound frame isn't a hindrance. Despite not fitting typical standards, Donald is in a league by himself.
Consider this for a moment: The defensive tackle ran a faster 40-yard dash (4.68 seconds) at the NFL combine than wide receiver Jarvis Landry. He posted more bench reps (35) than recent No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who looks like he's chiseled from stone. His 7.11-second three-cone drill was good enough to qualify for 11th at the 2014 NFL combine...among linebackers (and just 0.03 seconds slower than Khalil Mack).
Offensive linemen struggle to counteract Donald's explosiveness off the snap. The defensive lineman's technique makes him unblockable.
According to Pro Football Focus, no interior defender proved to be more productive rushing the passer last season. The site also credited him with a league-high 22 quarterback hits in 2016. In his first three seasons, Donald registered 28 sacks and 123 quarterback hurries.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection is a powderkeg along the defensive front, and offensive linemen simply can't handle the undersized phenom.