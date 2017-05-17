The NFL's Most Unstoppable Players

0 of 11

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Certain players keep opponents up at night. A select few cause nightmares.

Even in a league where elite athletes comprise the majority of NFL rosters, there are those who are still more frightening to face than the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

These on-field monsters dominate because they consistently win individual matchups.

A quarterback can't be successful without the right pieces around him. Defenses, meanwhile, require difference-makers to shut down great offenses. Overall, the NFL is a matchup league.

Players who can win their one-on-one meetings on a consistent basis are the league's true stars.

These juggernauts are found on both sides of the ball. They're the ones opponents must game-plan against and hope to slow down in an attempt to achieve a victory. More often than not, those same individuals find ways to produce even when everyone plans to stop them.

Meet the NFL's 10 most unstoppable forces.