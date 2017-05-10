Projecting Every AFC Team's Starting Lineup

0 of 16

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL offseason is rolling right along.

The free-agent feeding frenzy is well into its second phase. The 2017 NFL draft has come and gone, with over 250 new players finding out where their professional careers will begin. Those rookies will soon gather for the first round of minicamps.

Before you know it, training camps will be in full swing, and NFL fans far and wide will be settling in to watch awful preseason games.

Soon enough, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will be locking horns at Gillette Stadium on September 7, and another NFL season will be underway.

OK, maybe it's not quite that simple. A lot still has to happen between now and that Thursday evening. Like, say, the camp battles that will determine who starts where during the 2017 NFL campaign.

We're going to hit the fast-forward button here, AFC-style, by skipping through camp and the preseason for a projected look at the Week 1 starters for every team in the conference.

These predictions are absolutely guaranteed to be 100 percent, dead-on accurate...

Except in those instances where they aren't.

NOTE: You'll notice that on both offenses and defenses, 12 starters are listed, which I'm pretty sure is a penalty. However, given the preponderance of three-receiver sets and nickel defenses, not including those wideouts and corners would have been a disservice.

