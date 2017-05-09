Projecting Every NFC Team's Starting Lineup

0 of 16

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The pieces for every NFL roster are generally in place by early May, with a few exceptions after veteran free agents are signed. An important leg of the offseason is complete, but it's only the first one.

The next task is figuring out how the new and highly touted free agent or early draft pick fits onto the roster. What role is that explosive pass-rusher best suited for in his new defense? And should your second- or third-round cornerback start right away or wait a bit while watching and learning?

Those questions are often answered by the players themselves in organized team activities, training camp and preseason games.

We still have a good feel for who will rise to claim starting jobs and how new acquisitions will be used. After an offseason of shuffling and roster building, let's explore what the final results could look like in the NFC.

