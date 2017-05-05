    2017 Fantasy Football: Positional Rankings and Top 100 After the NFL Draft

    Gary DavenportNFL AnalystMay 5, 2017

    2017 Fantasy Football: Positional Rankings and Top 100 After the NFL Draft

      Can you smell that? That delicious aroma wafting through the air?

      That's the perfume of victory. The fragrance of conquest. The scent of glory.

      Or it could be nachos. I like nachos.

      With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, fantasy football fanatics far and wide have already started fantasizing about the championships they are going to win in 2017. Imagining where they will put their shiny new trophy. Daydreaming of what they'll do with their prize money.

      Hopefully not while they're operating heavy machinery.

      Of course, to win their leagues those fantasy owners will first have to draft a roster filled with championship potential. Assemble a team dripping with upside and short on risk. Load up on players about to embark on successful seasons.

      And put together a bowl of lucky nachos.

      I can't help you with that latter pursuit (I'm still cleaning cheese out of my CD-ROM drive), but to assist with the former, here's an early look at the top players at each position in fantasy football for 2017.

      With a top 100 overall thrown in for good measurelike the proverbial jalapenos on top.

      Spicy.

      NOTE: These rankings are for standard-scoring (non-PPR) fantasy football leagues.

    Quarterbacks

      I've been beating this drum for years, but I'll hit the skins again.

      It may be tempting to spend an early-round fantasy pick on the likes of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers or Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. They are Hall of Fame players who will all but certainly have wildly productive seasons.

      But when you can wait a round or two longer and get Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, a couple more for Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers or longer still for Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders, it just doesn't make sense. The gap in production between the elite options and other weekly starters at quarterback just doesn't justify the pick required to obtain them.

      Under center, patience is a virtue.

      Top Dog: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: Buoyed by last year's wild stretch run, Rodgers was fantasy's top quarterback in 2016. It's his second top-two finish in the last three years, and if he stays healthy Rodgers will make it three out of four this season.

      Sleeper Special: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The hype train is only just beginning for Winston after the Buccaneers spent the offseason adding offensive weapons. Sadly, that means his average draft position will probably climb steadily this summer.

      Buyer Beware: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins: Cousins was a surprise top-five fantasy option a year ago after throwing for over 4,900 yards. Those numbers are going to be hard to back up in 2017 given Washington's losses at receiver. Don't get caught chasing ghosts.

      TOP 25 FANTASY QUARTERBACKS

      RankPlayerTeam
      1Aaron RodgersGNB
      2Tom BradyNWE
      3Drew BreesNOR
      4Andrew LuckIND
      5Russell WilsonSEA
      6Matt RyanATL
      7Cam NewtonCAR
      8Ben RoethlisbergerPIT
      9Derek CarrOAK
      10Marcus MariotaTEN
      11Philip RiversLAC
      12Matthew StaffordDET
      13Kirk CousinsWAS
      14Dak PrescottDAL
      15Eli ManningNYG
      16Andy DaltonCIN
      17Carson PalmerARZ
      18Tyrod TaylorBUF
      19Blake BortlesJAX
      20Ryan TannehillMIA
      21Joe FlaccoBAL
      22Carson WentzPHI
      23Alex SmithKAN
      24Sam BradfordMIN
      25Brian HoyerSFO

    Running Backs

      The running back position in 2016 was all about youth being served.

      The league's leading and second-leading rushers (Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears) were rookies. The top-scoring fantasy option (David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals), was in his second season in the NFL.

      Tailbacks aren't the unquestioned kings of fantasy football they once were. But with the number of "bellcow" lead backs dwindling, finding a ball-carrier who can both stay healthy and average 20-plus touches a game is a key ingredient to a successful campaign.

      However, running backs also "bust" at a higher percentage than at wide receiver, and given the heavy workloads Elliott and Johnson saw last year and Le'veon Bell's injury history one of this year's top options in the backfield is probably going to be a season-killer.

      Top Dog: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson's 373 total touches a season ago are a legitimate concern, but it's hard to pass up the upside present with a player who topped 2,100 total yards and scored 20 touchdowns in 2016.

      Sleeper Special: Eddie Lacy, Seattle Seahawks: Lacy's weight will no doubt be a big (pardon the pun) topic of conversation in fantasy circles this summer. But if he's in any sort of shape but round, he's a great fit in the Seahawks' power running game.

      Buyer Beware: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: It pains me to write this as a big a fan of Zeke as you're going to find. But the reigning rushing king has now carried the ball over 270 times in three straight seasons dating back to his time at Ohio State, and he had over 300 carries last season. That's a red flag.

      TOP 40 FANTASY RUNNING BACKS

      RankPlayerTeam
      1David JohnsonARZ
      2Ezekiel ElliottDAL
      3Le'Veon BellPIT
      4LeSean McCoyBUF
      5Devonta FreemanATL
      6Melvin GordonLAC
      7DeMarco MurrayTEN
      8Jordan HowardCHI
      9Jay AjayiMIA
      10Lamar MillerHOU
      11Todd GurleyLAR
      12Isaiah CrowellCLE
      13Leonard FournetteJAX
      14Carlos HydeSFO
      15Mark IngramNOR
      16Eddie LacySEA
      17Spencer WareKAN
      18Marshawn LynchOAK
      19C.J. AndersonDEN
      20Tevin ColemanATL
      21Frank GoreIND
      22Christian McCaffreyCAR
      23Ameer AbdullahDET
      24Matt ForteNYJ
      25Dalvin CookMIN
      26Ty MontgomeryGNB
      27Derrick HenryTEN
      28Doug MartinTAM
      29Joe MixonCIN
      30Paul PerkinsNYG
      31Adrian PetersonNOR
      32Jonathan StewartCAR
      33Bilal PowellNYJ
      34Rob KelleyWAS
      35Latavius MurrayMIN
      36Giovani BernardCIN
      37Mike GillisleeNWE
      38Kenneth DixonBAL
      39Duke JohnsonCLE
      40Danny WoodheadBAL

    Wide Receivers

      The evolution of the National Football League has had a substantial impact on the wide receiver position in fantasy football leagues. Once a clear second fiddle to the running backs, the wideouts have ridden the increase in passing to a similar increase in fantasy value.

      It was a wide receiver (Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers) who was the leading choice as the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy leagues last year. Brown will most likely repeat that feat in 2017.

      The reason why is simple: Today's pass-happy NFL means fewer wide receivers failing to meet fantasy expectations. And pass-catchers don't take the pounding tailbacks do.

      Of course, there's a flip side. The wide receiver position is also much deeper than at running back. Fantasy owners willing to roll the dice on running backs early have a better shot at finding viable fantasy starters at receiver in the middle rounds than vice versa.

      Decisions, decisions.

      Top Dog: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers: Even an admitted backaholic like me has a hard time arguing Brown as the pick at 1.01. The 28-year-old's average stat line over the last three seasons is 123 receptions, 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's a spicy meatball, son.

      Sleeper Special: Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles: Looking for WR1 upside available for a WR2 price tag? Look no farther than Jeffery, who has millions of reasons to try to reclaim past glories playing on a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2017.

      Buyer Beware: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: There's no bigger red flag among fantasy receivers than a player whose finish the year before was held up by a huge spike in touchdowns. They are prime regression candidates the following season.

      TOP 50 FANTASY WIDE RECEIVERS

      RankPlayerTeam
      1Antonio BrownPIT
      2Julio JonesATL
      3Odell BeckhamNYG
      4Mike EvansTAM
      5A.J. GreenCIN
      6Jordy NelsonGNB
      7Dez BryantDAL
      8T.Y. HiltonIND
      9Michael ThomasNOR
      10Amari CooperOAK
      11DeAndre HopkinsHOU
      12Brandin CooksNWE
      13Doug BaldwinSEA
      14Demaryius ThomasDEN
      15Alshon JefferyPHI
      16Allen RobinsonJAX
      17Keenan AllenLAC
      18Jarvis LandryMIA
      19Larry FitzgeraldARZ
      20Sammy WatkinsBUF
      21Michael CrabtreeOAK
      22Golden TateDET
      23Davante AdamsGNB
      24DeSean JacksonTAM
      25Julian EdelmanNWE
      26Kelvin BenjaminCAR
      27Brandon MarshallNYG
      28Emmanuel SandersDEN
      29Terrelle PryorWAS
      30Stefon DiggsMIN
      31Eric DeckerNYJ
      32Willie SneadNOR
      33Tyreek HillKAN
      34Donte MoncriefIND
      35Randall CobbGNB
      36Martavis BryantPIT
      37Jamison CrowderWAS
      38Corey DavisTEN
      39Pierre GarconSFO
      40Jeremy MaclinKAN
      41Rishard MatthewsTEN
      42John BrownARZ
      43Adam ThielenMIN
      44Corey ColemanCLE
      45Jordan MatthewsPHI
      46Marvin JonesDET
      47DeVante ParkerMIA
      48Kenny BrittCLE
      49Sterling ShepardNYG
      50Mike WallaceBAL

    Tight End

      The tight end position has become the most maddening in all of fantasy football. It's a position headlined by the king of risk-reward fantasy options, and the top end features more than a few players whose chances of falling flat match their prodigious upside.

      There are essentially three roads that can be taken with tight ends. You can spin the wheel with one of those high-risk, high-reward options, hopeful they can stay on the field. If they do, you'll have a sizable edge at the position.

      You can wait a bit longer and select a mid-range weekly starter like Cincinnati's Tyler Eifert or Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans. Walker has a bit lower ceiling, but he's a durable, high-floor type.

      Eifert is Gronkowski-lite: Great if he can can stay healthy, but it's a big "if."

      Or, fantasy owners can wait even longer and platoon the likes of Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kyle Rudolph of the Minnesota Vikings. They aren't going to win any weeks for you, but they'll also be available later on draft day.

      Top Dog: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots: It was tempting to list Travis Kelce here. Make no mistake—Gronk's durability (or lack thereof) is a huge risk. But when healthy, he stands head and shoulders above every other fantasy option at the position.

      Sleeper Alert: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It's relatively rare for a first-year tight end to make a big fantasy impact. But Howard isn't your typical tight end prospect either. The former Alabama star is exactly the sort of high-upside late-round pick who can win you your league.

      Buyer Beware: Martellus Bennett, Green Bay Packers: There's been plenty of hullabaloo about "the Black Unicorn" joining Aaron Rodgers in Titletown. But it's been a good long while since the Green Bay offense had a consistently productive fantasy tight end.

      TOP 25 FANTASY TIGHT ENDS

      RankPlayerTeam
      1Rob GronkowskiNWE
      2Travis KelceKAN
      3Greg OlsenCAR
      4Jordan ReedWAS
      5Jimmy GrahamSEA
      6Tyler EifertCIN
      7Delanie WalkerTEN
      8Zach ErtzPHI
      9Martellus BennettGNB
      10Hunter HenryLAC
      11Kyle RudolphMIN
      12Jason WittenDAL
      13Eric EbronDET
      14Jack DoyleIND
      15Coby FleenerNOR
      16O.J. HowardTAM
      17Jared CookOAK
      18Zach MillerCHI
      19Antonio GatesLAC
      20Julius ThomasMIA
      21C.J. FiedorowiczHOU
      22Dennis PittaBAL
      23Dwayne AllenNWE
      24Austin HooperATL
      25Charles ClayBUF

    Kicker

      Repeat after me.

      I will not, under any circumstances, draft a kicker before the final round.

      I will not, under any circumstances, draft a kicker before the final round.

      I will not, under any circumstances, draft a kicker before the final round.

      There. Don't you feel better?

      It's really that simple. Drafting a kicker before the last round is a wasted pick. Kickers are a dime a dozen. They are also unpredictable.

      The slight advantage you just might get with an "elite" kicker isn't worth it. Draft depth. Take a late flier on a young player brimming with upside.

      Just do not, under any circumstances, draft a kicker before the final round.

      Top Dog: Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots: Gostkowski is one of the best kickers in the NFL and plays for one of the most potent offenses in the league. He's a fine choice—as the first pick of the last round.

      Sleeper Alert: Nick Folk, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs brought in Folk to battle second-year pro Roberto Aguayo in camp. Whichever kicker wins that competition will be punching them through for a Tampa offense that looks potent on paper.

      Buyer Beware: Any kicker taken before the last round. Have I mentioned that?

      TOP 20 FANTASY KICKERS

      RankPlayerTeam
      1Stephen GostkowskiNWE
      2Justin TuckerBAL
      3Matt BryantATL
      4Dan BaileyDAL
      5Mason CrosbyGNB
      6Adam VinatieriIND
      7Cairo SantosKAN
      8Brandon McManusDEN
      9Matt PraterDET
      10Graham GanoCAR
      11Chris BoswellPIT
      12Sebastian JanikowskiOAK
      13Wil LutzNOR
      14Blair WalshSEA
      15Josh LamboLAC
      16Dustin HopkinsWAS
      17Caleb SturgisPHI
      18Phil DawsonARZ
      19Steven HauschkaBUF
      20Nick NovakHOU

    Team Defenses

      There isn't a harder position to predict in fantasy football from year to year than team defenses.

      It isn't just a matter of the personnel changes or unforeseen injuries that can turn last year's stud into this year's dud. There's also often a disconnect between what makes a good NFL defense and what makes a good fantasy defense.

      Take the Houston Texans, for example. In 2016, the Texans led the NFL in total defense. But thanks to a lack of the big plays that lead to fantasy points in most scoring systems, the Texans finished the year 20th in fantasy points in NFL.com default fantasy scoring.

      As such, while it might be tempting to grab what appears to be an "elite" team defense in the middle rounds, the smarter play is to "stream" defenses—pick one late with a couple of favorable matchups to open the year and then swap them out on the waiver wire once the matchups dry up.

      Top Dog: Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals may not have one of the NFL's best defenses, but they do possess an aggressive unit. Over the last two seasons that's led to plenty of sacks, takeaways and a top-three fantasy finish.

      Sleeper Alert: Carolina Panthers: The Panthers were second in fantasy points among defenses in 2015 and open the season with two juicy matchups—a Week 1 trip to San Francisco followed by hosting the Buffalo Bills.

      Buyer Beware: Houston Texans: Now, it could be the return of a healthy J.J. Watt will result in a spike in sacks that boosts Houston's fantasy production. However, they remain a prime candidate to be overdrafted by folks who hear "league's No. 1 defense" and don't dig any deeper.

      TOP 20 FANTASY TEAM DEFENSES

      RankTeam
      1Arizona Cardinals
      2Denver Broncos
      3Seattle Seahawks
      4Minnesota Vikings
      5Kansas City Chiefs
      6New England Patriots
      7Carolina Panthers
      8Houston Texans
      9New York Giants
      10Baltimore Ravens
      11Los Angeles Rams
      12Philadelphia Eagles
      13Pittsburgh Steelers
      14Jacksonville Jaguars
      15Green Bay Packers
      16Cincinnati Bengals
      17Tampa Bay Buccaneers
      18Buffalo Bills
      19Oakland Raiders
      20Atlanta Falcons

    Top 100 Overall

      Before we get to the big board, a quick note.

      Scoring is a vital consideration when ranking players in fantasy football. This list was assembled with a fairly straightforward system in mind—no PPR, 10 rushing/receiving yards and 25 passing yards per point, with six-point touchdowns all around.

      If your scoring differs significantly, odds are your top 100 will too.

      TOP 100 OVERALL

      RankPlayerPos.TeamRankPlayerPos.Team
      1Antonio BrownWRPIT51DeSean JacksonWRTAM
      2David JohnsonRBARZ52Russell WilsonQBSEA
      3Ezekiel ElliottRBDAL53Tevin ColemanRBATL
      4Le'Veon BellRBPIT54Frank GoreRBIND
      5Julio JonesWRATL55Jimmy GrahamTESEA
      6Odell BeckhamWRNYG56Julian EdelmanWRNWE
      7Mike EvansWRTAM57Matt RyanQBATL
      8A.J. GreenWRCIN58Christian McCaffreyRBCAR
      9LeSean McCoyRBBUF59Kelvin BenjaminWRCAR
      10Jordy NelsonWRGNB60Brandon MarshallWRNYJ
      11Devonta FreemanRBATL61Ameer AbdullahRBDET
      12Dez BryantWRDAL62Tyler EifertTECIN
      13Melvin GordonRBLAC63Matt ForteRBNYJ
      14Rob GronkowskiTENWE64Cam NewtonQBCAR
      15DeMarco MurrayRBTEN65Emmanuel SandersWRDEN
      16T.Y. HiltonWRIND66Terrelle PryorWRWAS
      17Michael ThomasWRNOR67Dalvin CookRBMIN
      18Jordan HowardRBCHI68Ben RoethlisbergerQBPIT
      19Amari CooperWROAK69Stefon DiggsWRMIN
      20DeAndre HopkinsWRHOU70Ty MontgomeryRBGNB
      21Jay AjayiRBMIA71Derrick HenryRBTEN
      22Lamar MillerRBHOU72Doug MartinRBTAM
      23Aaron RodgersQBGNB73Eric DeckerWRNYJ
      24Todd GurleyRBLAR74Delanie WalkerTETEN
      25Travis KelceTEKAN75Willie SneadWRNOR
      26Brandin CooksWRNWE76Derek CarrQBOAK
      27Doug BaldwinWRSEA77Tyreek HillWRKAN
      28Demaryius ThomasWRDEN78Donte MoncriefWRIND
      29Alshon JefferyWRPHI79Zach ErtzTEPHI
      30Isaiah CrowellRBCLE80Joe MixonRBCIN
      31Allen RobinsonWRJAX81Randall CobbWRGNB
      32Keenan AllenWRLAC82Martellus BennettTEGNB
      33Jarvis LandryWRMIA83Martavis BryantWRPIT
      34Leonard FournetteRBJAX84Paul PerkinsRBNYG
      35Tom BradyQBNWE85Hunter HenryTELAC
      36Carlos HydeRBSFO86Marcus MariotaQBTEN
      37Larry FitzgeraldWRARZ87Adrian PetersonRBNOR
      38Mark IngramRBNOR88Jonathan StewartRBCAR
      39Drew BreesQBNOR89Philip RiversQBLAC
      40Greg OlsenTECAR90Kyle RudolphTEMIN
      41Eddie LacyRBSEA91Jamison CrowderWRWAS
      42Jordan ReedTEWAS92Corey DavisWRTEN
      43Sammy WatkinsWRBUF93Pierre GarconWRSFO
      44Andrew LuckQBIND94Jeremy MaclinWRKAN
      45Michael CrabtreeWROAK95Bilal PowellRBNYJ
      46Spencer WareRBKAN96Jason WittenTEDAL
      47Marshawn LynchRBOAK97Rob KelleyRBWAS
      48Golden TateWRDET98Matthew StaffordQBDET
      49Davante AdamsWRGNB99Rishard MatthewsWRTEN
      50C.J. AndersonRBDEN100Latavius MurrayRBMIN