2017 Fantasy Football: Positional Rankings and Top 100 After the NFL Draft

0 of 7

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Can you smell that? That delicious aroma wafting through the air?

That's the perfume of victory. The fragrance of conquest. The scent of glory.

Or it could be nachos. I like nachos.

With the NFL draft in the rearview mirror, fantasy football fanatics far and wide have already started fantasizing about the championships they are going to win in 2017. Imagining where they will put their shiny new trophy. Daydreaming of what they'll do with their prize money.

Hopefully not while they're operating heavy machinery.

Of course, to win their leagues those fantasy owners will first have to draft a roster filled with championship potential. Assemble a team dripping with upside and short on risk. Load up on players about to embark on successful seasons.

And put together a bowl of lucky nachos.

I can't help you with that latter pursuit (I'm still cleaning cheese out of my CD-ROM drive), but to assist with the former, here's an early look at the top players at each position in fantasy football for 2017.

With a top 100 overall thrown in for good measure—like the proverbial jalapenos on top.

Spicy.

NOTE: These rankings are for standard-scoring (non-PPR) fantasy football leagues.