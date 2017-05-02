Post-Draft Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Associated Press

The future is now.

The 2017 NFL draft is over, and teams around the league are taking shape. The potential within each organization is obvious—so this is the perfect time to predict which direction each will take during the 2017 campaign.

Every year, the league experiences a certain amount of turnover. A few teams rise up and stake their claim as part of the NFL's elite, while others drop into obscurity. It's the nature of the beast. In 2016, six teams that made the playoffs in 2015 didn't repeat the act.

This year, franchises like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are champing at the bit to earn their way into the postseason. Meanwhile, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills appear to be trending in the other direction.

All of them are chasing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Who needs a crystal ball? Next year's records are already at your fingertips, courtesy of Bleacher Report.