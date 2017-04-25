2017 NFL Mock Draft: Doug Farrar's Final Predictions

0 of 32

With just a few days until the 2017 NFL draft gets underway, it's time for pro personnel departments to dot every "I" and cross every "T." Teams are doing their final due diligence on their needs and the players who may fit them, running final probability studies on which ways the draft could go and instigating and fielding calls regarding possible trades.

We're in full swing here at Bleacher Report—our own personnel department is headed by Matt Miller and his NFL 400 team, and the NFL1000 team, which provides in-season scouting, has been watching college tape as well.

This particular mock draft has less to do with how I think teams will pick and more to do with how I think they should pick. Some selections are based on dire needs, and others are based on best-player-available scenarios. There are also a few surprises, which is in line with any draft.

You'll likely disagree with some of these picks, but the fun is in the discussion and all the possibilities—especially with the real draft just around the corner.

All advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus.