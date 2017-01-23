Monday Morning Digest: Falcons Rise to Meet Patriots in Super Bowl 51

2 of 11

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The setting is a church basement. A group of men in their 30s and 40s sit on folding chairs arranged in a circle, drinking stale coffee from Styrofoam cups. It’s the monthly meeting of the Tom Brady Super Bowl support group.

A newcomer has arrived to tell his story.

MATT RYAN: Hi, guys. My name is Matt, and I will be facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

OTHER QUARTERBACKS: Hi, Matt!

RYAN: Yeah, so, I am not too worried. I am coming off an MVP-caliber season and a huge win against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. So I was just hoping to get some pointers on how to beat Brady in the Super Bowl.

ELI MANNING: Aww shucks, fella. It’s not that hard. Just sic your pass-rushers on him and hope one of your receivers makes a miraculous catch with his helmet or his jockstrap or something.

RUSSELL WILSON: That’s easy for you to say, Other Brother. I had one of the best defenses in history and a late-game miracle catch to work with and my team still lost.

DONOVAN MCNABB: Maybe if you had just handed off at the goal line.

WILSON: Maybe if you didn’t puke up your pregame dinner.

MCNABB: Hey! That’s not how it happened!

RYAN: Well, guys, my defense isn’t all that great, so I will have to outscore him.

KURT WARNER: You are hoping to win a shootout? Bad idea. I led the Greatest Show on Turf and still couldn’t make that happen.

JAKE DELHOMME: Seriously. It’s almost impossible. He’ll just lead some last-minute comeback against you.

RYAN: I’m sorry, who are you?

DELHOMME: I’m Jake Delhomme. I brought the Panthers within a field goal of winning Super Bowl XXXVIII. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls in history.

WARNER: Brady and the Patriots can beat you a dozen different ways. Look at how they handled the Steelers. And unlike you and your teammates, the Patriots are so accustomed to postseason football that the Super Bowl is almost like a home game for them.

WILSON: There’s a lot about the Super Bowl that teams only learn about with experience: intense scrutiny, fatigue, ego management, expectation management. Kurt and I had Super Bowl victories under our belts, and Brady still took us down.

MCNABB: The Super Bowl spotlight can take the most unified franchise and tear it apart. It’s something the Patriots never have to worry about, because it's another day at the office for them.

RYAN: Wow. So I must worry about Brady picking my young defense apart, distractions and the simple fact that Brady has been winning Super Bowls since I was 16 years old. Anything else?

WARNER: They will take away your best weapons, like they did to the Steelers and Antonio Brown on Sunday.

WILSON: They will get inside your coaches’ heads and cause them to make uncharacteristic mistakes. Did you see the way the Steelers were settling for field goals and punting near midfield?

DELHOMME: History will essentially forget you if you fail.

MCNABB: And getting back is the hardest thing in the world.

MANNING: You have one thing going for you, Matt. You have no baggage. You have only faced Brady twice in your career. You lost both times, but you played OK. There’s no history bearing down on you, and national expectations are low: The line opened with the Patriots as three-point favorites but is bound to drift further away from you. You are in the position I was in both times I beat the Patriots: the guy few expect to win, whose team can tune out the noise. Stay loose and play your own game.

RYAN: So the best thing I have going for me is not having a lot going for me?

OTHER QUARTERBACKS: That and Julio Jones.