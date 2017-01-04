2017 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Buzzing Names

While the onset of the NFL playoffs has arrived, and many have turned an eye to the upcoming draft, the underrated monster of the offseason boils just underneath the surface—the rumor mill.

Free agency, as always, remains a key cog of the NFL machine and features some notable faces this year with several star wide receivers among the bountiful ranks.

With rookies like Dak Prescott carrying teams to playoff berths, the market might not seem like the most important factor around anymore. On the contrary, though, more and more teams continue to use the market as a complementary piece to a core of draft selections.

As such, now is a great time to start digging into what the rumor mill has to offer.

Alshon Jeffery

Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery is one of the biggest names headed to market this offseason.

He hasn't hit 1,000 yards in either of his last two seasons because he hasn't stayed healthy, playing in nine games in 2015 and 12 in 2016. In 2013 and 2014, though, he went for more than 2,550 combined yards and scored 17 total touchdowns.

The trick for a would-be suitor is keeping Jeffery on the field. The allure of his upside with a stable, quality quarterback situation on a winning team might help him reach contract numbers most wouldn't dare project.

After he has played on a struggling team for years, it makes sense the South Carolina product will explore the market, if allowed. So goes the report from ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson: "Jeffery could test free agency unless the Bears apply the franchise tag again. Jeffery is expected to strongly explore all options if Chicago allows him to test the market."

But only if the Bears let Jeffery hit the market.

It's fun to think about Jeffery joining the New England Patriots and catching passes from Tom Brady. Or maybe he'll stick in the division like many players seem to do and join Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

In reality, though, it's hard to imagine the Bears let Jeffery get away. The team looks headed for a rookie quarterback with a top-five selection. Giving the offense's best weapon the cash he desires isn't so much of a problem because Jeffery cost himself north of $3 million thanks to a four-game suspension this year.

Chicago will take that saved cash and roll it over to next year. Combined with his decreased market value as a result of the suspension, it will keep Jeffery in town.

Prediction: Jeffery re-signs with the Bears.

Tyrod Taylor

According to the rumor mill, the Buffalo Bills were ready to move on from potential franchise quarterback Tyrod Taylor quite a long time ago.

In his second season with the Bills, Taylor regressed slightly in three statistical areas, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns (compared to 63.7 percent, 3,035 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015). He had to go without star wideout Sammy Watkins for eight games, and the team struggled to just seven wins.

Along the journey, the Bills canned head coach Rex Ryan and benched Taylor to end the year, giving EJ Manuel a shot at playing time.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora noted the Bills had made the decision to move on from Taylor weeks prior to his benching:

Bills were aware of Tyrod's groin situation for a few weeks. There's strong sense he will need surgery. Decision to move on made weeks ago — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested the departed Ryan was one of Taylor's lone supporters:

When some in upper management wanted to bench Tyrod Taylor, it was Rex Ryan who kept him on the field. GM Doug Whaley wants to see EJ Manuel — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016

At first, this seemed like a simple move—sit Taylor to close the year so he doesn't get hurt. This would ensure he goes into next season healthy and doesn't cost the team any extra cash due to contractual stipulations.

The good news for those who want to see Taylor stick with the Bills is that he's better than most of what the team would be able to find on the open market or in the draft. It's also in his best interest long term to get healthy before physicals, so expect him to do so. As much as seeing Taylor on the market would be interesting, look for the two sides to rebuild together.

Prediction: Taylor remains with the Bills.

Michael Perez/Associated Press Pierre Garcon could fetch a big contract on the market this year.

Remember Pierre Garcon?

The 30-year-old veteran doesn't get a ton of attention these days with DeSean Jackson acting as the No. 1 wideout in Washington.

Yet when Garcon hits the market this offseason, he could be looking at one of the biggest paydays at his position.

Scout's Ben Standig revealed some interesting information about the veteran:

Based on the current free agent class, Garcon's production and durability, the market could start in the $9 million per year range on a multi-season contract, according to multiple sources. "No bargain," said one source on Garcon." [He's got] 4-5 years left [at this level]."

It seems like NFL teams are finally starting to realize it's worth coughing up the cash to nab reliable wideouts—ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, among others, how it goes when teams don't.

Garcon is consistent too. Age aside, he's still making plays like the one the league's official Twitter account captured recently:

This past season, Garcon caught 79 of his 116 targets for 1,041 yards and three touchdowns—it was his first 1,000-yard season since 2013.

For Washington, it makes sense to keep Garcon no matter the cost, especially if Jackson decides to head to market. Garcon has a nice rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins and just had one of his best seasons in years.

With a core of Garcon and tight end Jordan Reed, the Redskins can focus on other areas.

Prediction: Garcon re-signs with the Redskins.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Follow Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) on Twitter.