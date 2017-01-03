Chris Simms' Final Regular Season NFL Team-by-Team Grades

I avoided the paper stack in my locker like it was a bad final report card.

Because that’s exactly what it was. John Shoop, my quarterback coach with the Buccaneers back in the day, would drop off a collection of play sheets in our lockers with his handwritten thoughts scribbled over them. I knew what kind of end-of-year review awaited.

And I was right. We concluded a 5-11 season with the worst kind of loss—the kind where I screwed up a wide-open throw and it cost us a chance to close out 2004 the right way. Sure enough, Shoop had that screw-up circled with so many notes I almost punched our locker room wall.

I have a newfound level of respect for that man now that I’m the grader. It’s not just that he was honest enough to tell me the degree to which I sucked; Shoop actually went through every play to watch my flaws and make me a better player.

I’ve applied that same work ethic to my end-of-season NFL grades at Bleacher Report, watching 16 games worth of film for every team in the league. Like Shoop, I’m going to tell it like it is.