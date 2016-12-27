Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 17

I had to see the quarterback my coaching friends up in Oakland were raving about.

So I flew out to Raiders training camp in the summer of 2014. I watched the kid throw. And I understood what all the fuss was about from the moment I saw a football leave his hands.

His name? Matt McGloin.

Derek Carr’s season-ending injury doesn’t have to be the holiday cheer-sapper we all naturally assume. McGloin is not your average QB2; he’s a special talent who could start for three or four other teams in Week 17. That he’s replacing Carr from this point on should give Raider Nation hope that the Super Bowl trophy isn’t out of reach just yet.

Let me repeat myself: With McGloin at the helm, Oakland’s still in the Super Bowl chase. I know this from the first handful of downfield throws No. 14 made on film; I’m talking downfield howitzers to receivers, not dinky dump-offs to running backs. He’s fearless.

Speaking of running backs, it won’t all be on McGloin. Latavius Murray and the Silver and Black ball-carrying stable make it easy for a reserve to step in and win. A reserve of McGloin’s talent should thrive.

All those offensive coaches saw something in McGloin. I do too; the kid’s an above-average backup who’s ready and able to win a few playoff games.