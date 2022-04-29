2022 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher ReportApril 29, 2022
The party is officially underway in Las Vegas.
The 2022 NFL draft may have been lacking in elite talent at quarterback, but that doesn't mean there wasn't talent to be had on the draft's first day. Defense stole the show early, but then offensive tackles started coming off the board. Followed by a flurry of wide receivers. And finally one lone signal-caller.
Sorry, running backs. You'll have to wait until Day 2 to have your moment in the sun.
That's the thing. While the first 32 picks featured surprises, steals, reaches, trades galore and all sorts of excitement, the draft has only just begun. Friday evening we'll do it all over again, with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place.
And while the biggest of names may already know where their NFL careers will begin, many youngsters do not. There's a ton of meat left on this bone—including most of this year's quarterback class. (See best available players here).
Where will those signal-callers wind up? When will we finally see a running back selected? Which positions will dominate the action on Day 2?
This column is an attempt to figure that out, by predicting the second and third rounds of this year's draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock.
Round 1 Results
There was no shortage of talk that this year's first round would be unpredictable. Sure enough, it was just that.
The Jacksonville Jaguars went the high-ceiling route at No. 1 overall, choosing Georgia's Travon Walker over Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. A pair of veteran wide receivers were traded during Thursday's action, with Marquise Brown heading to Arizona and A.J. Brown being traded to Philadelphia.
Two cornerbacks went inside the top four. The first five picks were all defensive players. And after four straight years of quarterbacks being drafted No. 1 overall, it took 20 picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers to finally select one in Pitt's Kenny Pickett.
And the fun has only just begun.
Round 2
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via JAX): Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1) (DL3)
34. Minnesota Vikings (via DET): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1) (CB5)
35. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2) (LB1)
36. New York Giants: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6) QB2)
37. Houston Texans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9) (RB1)
38. New York Jets (via CAR): Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6) (OT6)
39. Chicago Bears: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.8) (WR9)
40. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4) (QB1)
41. Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (7.8) (ER6)
42. Indianapolis Colts (via WAS): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0) (OT4)
43. Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.1) (ER4)
44. Cleveland Browns: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.9) (WR7)
45. Baltimore Ravens: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (7.9) (WR8)
46. Detroit Lions (via MIN): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2) (QB5)
47. Washington Commanders (via IND): Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.7) (CB6)
48. Chicago Bears (via LAC): Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5) (IOL4)
49. New Orleans Saints: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.3) (TE4)
50. Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.6) (WR11)
51. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0) (S2)
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8) (DL5)
53. Green Bay Packers (via LVR): Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.8) (WR10)
54. New England Patriots: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0) (LB3)
55. Arizona Cardinals: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7) (ER7)
56. Dallas Cowboys: Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6) (DL6)
57. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.8) (RB2)
58. Atlanta Falcons (via TBB): Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4) (RB4)
59. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1) (WR15)
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5) (ER8)
61. San Francisco 49ers: Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4) (IOL5)
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5) (S5)
63. Cincinnati Bengals: Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4) (IOL6)
64: Denver Broncos (vs. LAR): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (8.0) (LB2)
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6) (TE1)
66. Minnesota Vikings (vis DET): Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5) (LB7)
67. New York Giants: Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3) (IOL8)
68. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3) (QB4)
69. Tennessee Titans (via NYJ): Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3) (OT8)
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CAR): Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.5) (CB7)
71. Chicago Bears: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4) (CB9)
72. Seattle Seahawks: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4) (CB8)
73: Indianapolis Colts (via WAS): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5) (TE2)
74. Atlanta Falcons: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5) (LB6)
75. Denver Broncos: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3) (ER9)
76. Baltimore Ravens: Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3) (IOL7)
77. Minnesota Vikings: Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3) (IOL8)
78. Cleveland Browns: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4) (DL8)
79. Los Angeles Chargers: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2) (OT9)
80. Houston Texans (via NOS): Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2) (IOL11)
81. New York Giants (via MIA): Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.2) (IOL10)
82. Atlanta Falcons (via IND): Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3) (ER10)
83. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4) (S6)
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (7.2) (CB11)
85: New England Patriots: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2) (CB10)
86. Las Vegas Raiders: Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.1) (IOL13)
87. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9) (CB14)
88. Dallas Cowboys: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2) (ER11)
89. Buffalo Bills: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3) (LB8)
90. Tennessee Titans: Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5) (DL7)
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4) (TE3)
92. Green Bay Packers: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1) (CB12)
93: San Francisco 49ers: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1) (CB13)
94. New England Patriots (via KCC): Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.3) (WR12)
95. Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2) (ER12)
96. Denver Broncos (via LAR): Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0) (IOL14)
97. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection): Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.2) (LB9)
98. Washington Commanders (via NOS) (compensatory selection): David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.2) (WR13)
99. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection): Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0) (ER14)
100: Arizona Cardinals (via BAL) (special compensatory selection): Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9) (OT10)
101. New York Jets (via PHI and TEN) (special compensatory selection): Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (6.8) (CB15)
102: Miami Dolphins (special compensatory selection): Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2) (RB5)
103. Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection): Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1) (WR17)
104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection): Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1) (ER13)
105. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection): Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8) (RB7)