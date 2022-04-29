2022 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 Predictions from Bleacher Report

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The party is officially underway in Las Vegas.

The 2022 NFL draft may have been lacking in elite talent at quarterback, but that doesn't mean there wasn't talent to be had on the draft's first day. Defense stole the show early, but then offensive tackles started coming off the board. Followed by a flurry of wide receivers. And finally one lone signal-caller.

Sorry, running backs. You'll have to wait until Day 2 to have your moment in the sun.

That's the thing. While the first 32 picks featured surprises, steals, reaches, trades galore and all sorts of excitement, the draft has only just begun. Friday evening we'll do it all over again, with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place.

And while the biggest of names may already know where their NFL careers will begin, many youngsters do not. There's a ton of meat left on this bone—including most of this year's quarterback class. (See best available players here).

Where will those signal-callers wind up? When will we finally see a running back selected? Which positions will dominate the action on Day 2?

This column is an attempt to figure that out, by predicting the second and third rounds of this year's draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock.