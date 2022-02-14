2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Super Bowl Picks

0 of 34

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Super Bowl LVI served as a fascinating case study between completely opposite approaches to team-building.

The Cincinnati Bengals' success centered around 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and 2021 No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals rounded out their roster with plenty of free-agent signings, but the recent investments in Burrow and Chase helped them unexpectedly reach the Super Bowl this season.

Meanwhile, the Rams went all-in via multiple trades for Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey. They haven't made a first-round pick since trading up for quarterback Jared Goff in 2016, but they've done an excellent job mining for talent in the later rounds.

Either approach works, but the draft still serves as the through line.

Every other franchise is now looking to unseat these two squads, and the 2022 NFL draft will serve as an opportunity to get significantly better now and in the long term.

Bleacher Report's scouting department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice looked ahead to project the first three rounds of April's draft and see where every squad can improve.