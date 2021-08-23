B/R's Mountain West All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

1 of 8

The Pick: Alex Smith, Utah

Wyoming's Josh Allen is well on his way to becoming the best NFL quarterback in Mountain West history, but his numbers in college were never anything special. In fairness, much of that was a product of throwing to wide receivers who had butterfingers. Nevertheless, he had a career PER of 137.7, which doesn't even put him in the top 20 in MWC lore.

If all of Kellen Moore's college seasons counted, he would've been a great candidate here, as he finished top 10 in the Heisman vote in each of 2009, 2010 and 2011. However, it wasn't until Moore's senior year that Boise State joined the MWC, and one season just isn't enough in a league where Colorado State's Bradlee Van Pelt, Fresno State's Derek Carr and TCU's Andy Dalton were each named Offensive Player of the Year twice.

Of that trio, Carr was the most tempting option. He only spent two seasons in the MWC, but in those two seasons, he threw for 9,187 yards and 87 touchdowns—353.3 and 3.3 per game, respectively. As a senior, he led the Bulldogs to 11 wins while becoming one of just four quarterbacks in this century to rack up at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

But we've got to go with the guy who went No. 1 overall in the 2005 NFL draft after leading Utah to an undefeated season.

As was also his M.O. for most of his NFL career, Smith's success was rooted in efficiency and wise decision-making, opposed to arm strength or passing volume. Over his final two seasons with the Utes, he only averaged 226 passing yards per game. However, he averaged nearly seven touchdowns per interception (47 vs. 7) and rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Between 2003 and 2004, Utah went 22-2 in games in which Smith played. He also finished fourth in the Heisman vote in 2004, which is the highest such placement in MWC history.