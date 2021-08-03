B/R's Sun Belt All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

0 of 8

The Sun Belt is building momentum as a conference that can produce quality college football teams. After not putting a single team in the final AP Top 25 in any of its first 18 years of existence, Appalachian State ended the 2019 campaign at No. 19, followed by Coastal Carolina (No. 14) and Louisiana-Lafayette (No. 15) both flirting with a spot in a New Year's Six bowl last year.

But while the league didn't start churning out Top 25 teams until recently, it has produced more than a full starting roster worth of quality players since the beginning of the century.

For the Power Five leagues in this series, we've been able to spend a lot of the discussion on things like Heisman Trophy voting and consensus All-American honors to help convey who was the best of the best at the various positions in any given year. We don't have that luxury with the Sun Belt, which has only produced one consensus All-American and nary a top 10 finisher for the Heisman.

Even if we wanted to let the NFL draft serve as an indicator of the top talent in the league, the Sun Belt has only produced two first-round picks and fewer than three dozen players drafted in the top 150 overall.

Still, there was no shortage of quality options, even if the names aren't exactly of the household variety.

Two housekeeping notes before we dive in:

The 21st century began on January 1, 2001. That means the 2000 season does not count.

Only seasons in which the program was part of the Sun Belt counted. Three schools (Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe) have been in the league from start to finish, but a total of 18 programs have spent at least some time in the Sun Belt in the past two decades.

