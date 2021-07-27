B/R's Big 12 All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

3 of 8

John A. Bowersmith/Associated Press

The Picks: WR1 Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State; WR2 Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech; TE: Jace Amaro, Texas Tech

With all due respect to the likes of Dez Bryant, CeeDee Lamb, Jordy Nelson, James Washington, Dede Westbrook and Terrance Williams, the choices for wide receiver were about as easy as it gets.

The only real debate is whether Justin Blackmon or Michael Crabtree should be WR1.

In both 2007 and 2008, Crabtree was a unanimous All-American. He redshirted in 2006 while transitioning from a high school quarterback to a college wide receiver. And in that year "off," he developed into an unstoppable machine.

Not only did he lead the nation in receiving yards in '07 as a redshirt freshman, but his mark of 1,962 yards is also the most in a single season by any player in the past 20 years. He averaged slightly more than 150 yards per game and scored 22 touchdowns. He wasn't quite as dominant the following year (1,165 yards and 19 touchdowns), but he placed fifth in the Heisman vote as the biggest star of a Texas Tech team that started out 10-0 and climbed all the way to No. 2 in the AP poll.

Blackmon was also a unanimous All-American in back-to-back years (2010-11), also placed fifth in a Heisman vote (2010) and also played for a team that darn near scored its way to a national championship. He had at least 100 receiving yards in all 12 games played in 2010 and had a combined total of 3,304 receiving yards in 25 games between those two years.

It's splitting hairs, but we're going with Blackmon at WR1 because he was much more of a one-man operation on a team that wasn't as pass happy. Don't get me wrong, Mike Gundy's Cowboys passed a ton—more than 40 attempts per game in both seasons. But the Red Raiders were at 58.7 attempts per game in 2007, plus they had Danny Amendola. That doesn't diminish what Crabtree accomplished, but I'm presenting it as a rationale for a tiebreaker.

And as a gesture of goodwill to any Texas Tech fans irrationally upset about that decision, let's go with Jace Amaro as the best Big 12 tight end of the 21st century. Both Missouri's Martin Rucker (2007) and Oklahoma's Mark Andrews (2017) were unanimous All-Americans, but so was Amaro in 2013 when he broke the NCAA's all-time record for receiving yards by a tight end in a single season. That year, he made 106 catches for 1,352 yards and seven touchdowns.