B/R's Pac-12 All-Conference Team of the 21st Century

MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press

The Pac-12 officially has no titles in the national championship era (1998-present) of college football, as USC's BCS championship at the end of the 2004 season was later vacated.

But it hasn't been for lack of individual talent. Led predominantly by USC, Stanford and Oregon, the league has produced an average of 2.5 consensus All-Americans per year for the past two decades, routinely churning out first-round draft picks.

Thus, putting together a 26-man 21st Century All-Conference team for the Pac-12 meant leaving out a whole bunch of collegiate stars.

Heck, at quarterback alone, there were three Heisman winners and a two-time Heisman runner-up to choose from.

However, we feel confident in saying that you could sum up most of the past two decades of Pac-12 football with this roster.

Two housekeeping notes before we dive in: