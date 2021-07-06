B/R's Pac-12 All-Conference Team of the 21st Century

0 of 8

MICHAEL CONROY/Associated Press

The Pac-12 officially has no titles in the national championship era (1998-present) of college football, as USC's BCS championship at the end of the 2004 season was later vacated.

But it hasn't been for lack of individual talent. Led predominantly by USC, Stanford and Oregon, the league has produced an average of 2.5 consensus All-Americans per year for the past two decades, routinely churning out first-round draft picks.

Thus, putting together a 26-man 21st Century All-Conference team for the Pac-12 meant leaving out a whole bunch of collegiate stars.

Heck, at quarterback alone, there were three Heisman winners and a two-time Heisman runner-up to choose from.

However, we feel confident in saying that you could sum up most of the past two decades of Pac-12 football with this roster.

Two housekeeping notes before we dive in:

The 21st century began on January 1, 2001. This will be reiterated later, but that means the 2000 season does not count.

Colorado and Utah did not join the Pac-12 until the summer before the 2011 season. Any feats from those schools in the 2001-10 timeframe were not considered.

