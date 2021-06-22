B/R's Big Ten All-Conference Team of the 21st Century

0 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Given that Ohio State has reigned over the Big Ten for two decades, it's no surprise most of league's top players in the 21st century have worn scarlet and gray.

Beyond the Buckeyes, however, Wisconsin has produced the most high-level players in the conference.

This is a subjective process, especially when considering a cutoff. In an effort to reward both excellence and longevity, a player must have at least two Big Ten seasons. So, for example, Michigan star lineman Steve Hutchinson only played in 2000.

Additionally, players whose programs joined the Big Ten after their playing careers (Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers) are not considered. Only those who actively played in the Big Ten are included.

The choices are in bold.