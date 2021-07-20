B/R's SEC All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

0 of 8

Eric Gay/Associated Press

When it comes to SEC football, picking an All-Conference team for a single season is challenging enough, as you're talking about a league that has produced at least 25 of the top 100 picks in each of the past five NFL drafts.

But picking an All-SEC team spanning from 2001-Present was quite the challenging-yet-entertaining process of elimination.

Dozens of top-15 NFL draft picks and/or top-10 Heisman vote-getters never even had a chance at making the cut. There were also dozens of unanimous first-team All-Americans who couldn't secure a "starting spot" on the roster, as the SEC has produced more than 50 such players in the past 20 years.

It should come as no surprise that Alabama has the most representation on the SEC's All-Century team. The Crimson Tide ended up with nine of the 26 roster spots, and it easily could have been closer to 19. Florida had the second-most with four players. LSU and Arkansas each earned three spots. Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M each got two. And South Carolina had one—Jadeveon Clowney.

Two housekeeping notes before we dive in:

The 21st century began on January 1, 2001. That means the 2000 season does not count.

Missouri and Texas A&M did not join the SEC until the summer before the 2012 season. Any feats from those schools in the 2001-11 timeframe were not considered.

B/R's All-21st Century Series