B/R's American/Big East All-Conference College Football Team of 21st Century

1 of 8

Jeff Gentner/Associated Press

The Pick: Pat White, West Virginia

I wrestled with this decision for longer than I care to admit.

At the beginning of the century, Ken Dorsey was the quarterback for an almost unbeatable Miami juggernaut. He placed top-five in the Heisman vote in both 2001 and 2002. But he had a sub-60 percent completion rate in each season, and he was no rushing threat whatsoever. He was to the Hurricanes what Trent Dilfer was to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. There will be other players from that Miami squad on this list, but he wasn't the reason this was a tough decision.

Rather, this was a difficult toss-up between West Virginia's Pat White and UCF's McKenzie Milton.

Each quarterback was named offensive player of the year in his conference twice (White in 2006 and 2007; Milton in 2017 and 2018). White finished in the 10 in the Heisman vote in 2007, while Milton did it during both of those seasons. Each was also an excellent dual-threat option for a team that won a ton of games. The Mountaineers had a record of 33-5 in White's first three seasons on the field; the Knights won 23 consecutive games started by Milton.

But White took "dual threat" to a whole different level.

He's one of just six quarterbacks in the past two decades to amass at least 4,000 passing yards, 4,000 rushing yards, 40 passing touchdowns and 40 rushing touchdowns. Bump up each of those minimums to 4,400, 4,400, 44 and 44, respectively, and White was the only one to hit all of those marks.