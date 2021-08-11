B/R's Conference USA All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

4 of 8

The Picks

Tackle: Sebastian Vollmer, Houston; Wade Smith, Memphis

Guard: Will Hernandez, UTEP; Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky

Center: Josh LeRibeus, SMU

As has been our approach with the Group of Five leagues throughout this series, we're letting the NFL draft serve as our guide for the offensive linemen.

At the top of that list is former UTEP guard Will Hernandez, who was quite the diamond in the rough. Even though the Miners went 0-12 and had the lowest scoring offense among all 130 FBS teams in 2017, Hernandez became Conference USA's highest-drafted offensive lineman of the 21st century, going 34th overall. (It was his run-blocking for Aaron Jones the previous season that really got him on the NFL's radar.)

The year before Hernandez went 34th, another C-USA lineman went 38th. That was Forrest Lamp, who spent most of his college career as Western Kentucky's left tackle before NFL teams fell in love with his potential as an interior lineman. In each of his final three seasons of protecting the blind side of Brandon Doughty and Mike White, the Hilltoppers averaged better than 44 points per game. A torn ACL suffered prior to the start of his rookie year delayed the start of Lamp's NFL career, but he started all 16 games at left guard this past season for the Chargers.

Houston's Sebastian Vollmer went late in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft, but immediately became a key contributor for the New England Patriots. Because of an injury to Matt Light, Vollmer started at left tackle in the first game of his rookie season. By Year 2, he was a second-team All-Pro right tackle.

Wade Smith was taken midway through the third round of the 2003 NFL draft, at which time he became the first offensive player selected from Memphis since 1994, when WR Isaac Bruce was the brightest star of a three-player draft class. Smith eventually became a Pro Bowl lineman with the Houston Texans.

And SMU's Josh LeRibeus is the choice at center. The third-round pick in the 2012 draft made just 15 starts in his NFL career, but he was a key interior lineman for the Mustangs when they went through what was at the time their best stretch of football (2009-11) since getting the so-called "death penalty" in the 1980s.