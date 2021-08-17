B/R's ACC All-Conference College Football Team of the 21st Century

1 of 8

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Pick: Lamar Jackson, Louisville

While the list of viable candidates for this spot isn't quite as deep as it was in the Big 12 or the SEC, the ACC has produced quite a few quality quarterbacks over the years.

Clemson had three great options in Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Tajh Boyd, each of whom threw for more than 10,000 yards and at least 90 touchdowns while also each rushing for at least 900 yards and 18 touchdowns. Only nine players in the past two decades have hit each of those four plateaus, and for one school to have produced one-third of them is mighty impressive.

North Carolina State also had a trio of strong candidates in Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Ryan Finley. As a senior in 2003, Rivers ranked second in the nation in passing yards (4,491), completed 72.0 percent of his pass attempts and had the best passing efficiency rating (170.5) among qualified quarterbacks that year. He was easily the most tempting of the Wolfpack's nominees.

The most difficult omission, though, is Florida State's 2013 Heisman winner Jameis Winston. Famous Jameis threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading the Seminoles to an undefeated national championship as a redshirt freshman. That team just scored at will, averaging 51.6 points per game.

But for as great as Winston was as the leader of a team that dominated on both offense and defense, Lamar Jackson was a one-man cheat code who really should have won the Heisman twice.

In both 2016 and 2017, Jackson threw for more than 3,500 yards and at least 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for at least 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in each season.

There have been two such seasons in the 21st century, both of them by Jackson.

If you prefer Winston because of the national championship, I get it. But Jackson was a weekly highlight reel for two full seasons, and an oral history of the past decade of college football would be woefully incomplete without him.