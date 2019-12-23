Fantasy Basketball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 10

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Guys are getting hurt around the NBA and the waiver wire has some interesting reinforcements. In the past couple of weeks, regular contributors like Karl Anthony-Towns, Mike Conley and Pascal Siakam have missed action with injuries. Popular waiver pickups Eric Paschall, Norman Powell and Luke Kennard have also started missing contests.

In shallower leagues, you may be able to snag upsurging players like Dennis Schroder (69 percent owned), Tomas Satoransky (61 percent owned) or Kevin Huerter (43 percent owned). But, in deeper leagues you'll have to get more creative.

If you just need a spot-start for Week 10, you can prioritize players from the following teams who each play four games: the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Only considering players owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues, here are the top pickups for Week 10 of fantasy basketball. Since we covered Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Knox last week, we'll analyze three other especially appealing adds for Week 10: Gorgui Dieng, Chris Boucher and Troy Brown

SG/SF Troy Brown, Washington Wizards (13 percent owned)

Maybe John Wall is too talented a leader. Going into Week 10, every Wizard seems insistent on joining him in missing games. Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Isaiah Thomas are all sidelined for Washington—the former three because of injuries, the latter because of a two-game suspension for arguing with a fan.

This leaves even more playing time and shots for Troy Brown, who has responded by scoring double-digit points in five consecutive games after bookending a 22-point performance with four-point duds.

With minutes in place, Brown has upside as a scorer who doesn't have many turnovers and will chip in decent rebounding, three-point and steal numbers while shooting relatively well from the field and charity stripe.

PF/C Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors (18 percent owned)

Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam are both out indefinitely with injuries for the Raptors, so frontcourt volume is available—most notably for Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The former's upside is infinite, so that makes him the more appealing pickup.

On Sunday, the lanky Montreal product put up 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks on 50 percent shooting in Toronto's huge comeback against the Dallas Mavericks. Twenty-four minutes of action was Boucher's second-most this season, but he asserted himself over Serge Ibaka in the rotation enough to warrant adding across leagues.

The former Oregon Duck may be known as the Swatter Boy, but his upside isn't just limited to defensive categories. He has real three-point range (having hit three-of-five from deep against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 11) and is comfortable at the line, meaning dangerous upside for a big man while Siakam and Gasol miss time.

PF/C Gorgui Dieng, Minnesota Timberwolves (12 percent owned)

Simpler than Boucher's potential for volume, Gorgui Dieng slots in as Minnesota's starting center and should continue to be productive for as long as KAT is out. In three starts since the superstar big went down, Dieng has averaged 28 minutes per game, during which he's averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Dieng has also averaged 2.7 made threes over that span, a noteworthy addition for a guy who has averaged just 0.4 attempts from deep through his career.

On Saturday, he played 36 minutes in Minnesota's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and filled the sheet with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three threes while shooting 100 percent from the line. He's not the flashiest pickup, and KAT should be back sooner rather than later, but Dieng gets the job done and does have some upside if he can continue knocking down some threes and getting the occasional block or two.