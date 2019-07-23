Explosive Rumors on Kawhi's Free Agency with Harden-Beal Trade, Clippers, Lakers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks to reporters before a team practice in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Raptors are scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

On the heels of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining forces with the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic came forward with several revelations regarding Kawhi's free-agency process Tuesday.

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Clippers inquired about trading for Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal before landing George. Also, Kawhi reportedly had no involvement in recruiting George to L.A.

While the Clippers are happy to have the dynamic duo of Leonard and George, sending guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the George trade was reportedly a tough pill to swallow.

Plenty worked in the Clippers' favor during free agency, but Magic Johnson's decision to go public with the information that he spoke to Kawhi about the Lakers reportedly eliminated the Lakers from contention.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting the Top 2020 FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the Top 2020 FAs Who Will Jump Ship

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading the Kawhi Leonard Signing

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Grading the Kawhi Leonard Signing

    Clips Nation
    via Clips Nation

    Rich Paul Shoots Down Report He Prevented Morris to Clippers

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Rich Paul Shoots Down Report He Prevented Morris to Clippers

    Ashish Mathur
    via ClutchPoints

    Tim Duncan Joins Spurs Coaching Staff

    Pop: 'Only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tim Duncan Joins Spurs Coaching Staff

    Pop: 'Only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report