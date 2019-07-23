Explosive Rumors on Kawhi's Free Agency with Harden-Beal Trade, Clippers, Lakers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

On the heels of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining forces with the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic came forward with several revelations regarding Kawhi's free-agency process Tuesday.

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Clippers inquired about trading for Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal before landing George. Also, Kawhi reportedly had no involvement in recruiting George to L.A.

While the Clippers are happy to have the dynamic duo of Leonard and George, sending guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the George trade was reportedly a tough pill to swallow.

Plenty worked in the Clippers' favor during free agency, but Magic Johnson's decision to go public with the information that he spoke to Kawhi about the Lakers reportedly eliminated the Lakers from contention.

