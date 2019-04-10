Final Report Card Grades for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA campaign was a monster.

Stars shined, rookies rocked, Dwyane Wade danced for the last time, LeBron James discovered Hollywood's less glamorous side, stats swelled to historic levels (looking at you, Beard) and chaos appeared early and often. In other words, basketball happened.

While each team participated in the 82-game marathon, it looked dramatically different through their specific lens. This year was a breakthrough for some, a foundation-setter for others and a dumpster fire for the league's least fortunate.

We're here to dole out year-end performance reviews in all their subjective glory. Grades are assessed relative to preseason expectations, as cellar-dwellers and heavyweight contenders aren't chasing the same thing. Win-now clubs are analyzed on their ability to do just that, while patient rebuilders have their grades more strongly tied to big-picture outlooks.

This is largely performance- or potential-driven, with injuries, financial situations, personnel changes and late-season trends factored in wherever applicable.

Got it? Good.

Let's start spreading some red ink across the hoops world.