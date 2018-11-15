Draymond Green on Kevin Durant Argument: 'We're Not Going to Crumble'

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Draymond Green isn't concerned about the Golden State Warriors falling apart following his argument with Kevin Durant during Monday's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets, Green told reporters he spoke with Durant about the incident and the team's recent history of success indicates things have worked out well for them.

"We’re not going to crumble off an argument," Green said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Green also addressed the possibility of Durant leaving Golden State as a free agent this summer.

I'm never going to change who I am," he said, per Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle. "...I read a lot about how...'Did I force Kevin to leave?'...Whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do, we had great years together. I support everybody.”

The Warriors had a chance to beat the Clippers in regulation when Green grabbed a defensive rebound with six seconds remaining. Durant was seen appearing to call for the ball, but Green decided to keep it for himself and was unable to get a shot off before time ran out.

After Durant and Green exchanged words on the Warriors' bench before the start of overtime, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears reported the argument carried over into the locker room after the game with other Golden State players "loudly confronting" Green in an "intense" scene.



The Warriors announced Green had been suspended without pay for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks for conduct detrimental to the team.

One anonymous Golden State player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II after the incident "there is already no way" that Durant will re-sign with the Warriors.

"The only hope is that they can say this summer, 'See, KD. We've got your back. We protected you from Draymond,'" the player said.

Durant can opt out of his current deal at the conclusion of this season. He's won back-to-back NBA titles and NBA Finals MVP awards in his first two years with the Warriors.

Green has spent his entire seven-year career in Golden State, winning three NBA titles in the past four seasons. The 28-year-old is under contract with the Warriors through the 2019-20 season.