Agent: Anthony Davis Requests Trade; Would Refuse Pelicans Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry talks to guard Jrue Holiday (11) and forward Anthony Davis, in street clothes due to an injury, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The Pistons won 98-94. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Anthony Davis trade-rumor season has officially commenced.

Agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the New Orleans Pelicans have been informed that Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension with the organization and wishes to be traded. Davis is eligible for a supermax extension, which would pay him around $240 million over five seasons.

If the Pelicans move on from their franchise big man, he would no longer be eligible for supermax status. He can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Unnamed GSW Calls Hayward a 'Liability'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Unnamed GSW Calls Hayward a 'Liability'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 (Hamstring) to Return vs. Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 (Hamstring) to Return vs. Magic

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie: Dubs Close Win 'Lucky,' Steph Responds 🍿

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie: Dubs Close Win 'Lucky,' Steph Responds 🍿

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    KD to Make OKC Trip for Collison's Jersey Retirement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD to Make OKC Trip for Collison's Jersey Retirement

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report