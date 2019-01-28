Agent: Anthony Davis Requests Trade; Would Refuse Pelicans Contract Extension

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Anthony Davis trade-rumor season has officially commenced.

Agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the New Orleans Pelicans have been informed that Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension with the organization and wishes to be traded. Davis is eligible for a supermax extension, which would pay him around $240 million over five seasons.

If the Pelicans move on from their franchise big man, he would no longer be eligible for supermax status. He can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski.

