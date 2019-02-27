Dwyane Wade Sinks Wild Spinning Buzzer-Beater 3 to Power Heat Past Warriors

Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo Right Arrow Icon

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade provided one of the year's best NBA highlights when he knocked down a one-legged buzzer-beating three-pointer that catapulted his team to a 126-125 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Heat trailed 124-120 with 18.1 seconds remaining, but Wade then hit a three-pointer to pull Miami within one. He shot the game-winner after Warriors forward Kevin Durant made one of two free throws to put Golden State up two.

Wade had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds in 26 minutes for the Heat, who improved to 27-33. The Warriors fell to 43-18.