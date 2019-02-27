Dwyane Wade Sinks Wild Spinning Buzzer-Beater 3 to Power Heat Past Warriors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 28, 2019

  1. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  2. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  3. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  4. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  5. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  6. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  7. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  8. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  9. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  10. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  11. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  12. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  13. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  14. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  15. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  16. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  17. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  18. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  19. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  20. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Right Arrow Icon

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade provided one of the year's best NBA highlights when he knocked down a one-legged buzzer-beating three-pointer that catapulted his team to a 126-125 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The Heat trailed 124-120 with 18.1 seconds remaining, but Wade then hit a three-pointer to pull Miami within one. He shot the game-winner after Warriors forward Kevin Durant made one of two free throws to put Golden State up two.

Wade had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds in 26 minutes for the Heat, who improved to 27-33. The Warriors fell to 43-18.

Related

    Pat Riley Says Heat Still Playing for Playoff Spot

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Pat Riley Says Heat Still Playing for Playoff Spot

    Jonathan Sherman
    via Heat Nation

    Report: Suns Searching for New GM

    There is a 'possibility' James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will remain in GM role

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Searching for New GM

    There is a 'possibility' James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will remain in GM role

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Riley Says Heat Still Playing for Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Riley Says Heat Still Playing for Playoffs

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'We Like Where We Are'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'We Like Where We Are'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report