Dirk Nowitzki on Retirement: 'I'd Love to Be There' for 1 More Season

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki isn't closing the door on returning for a 22nd NBA season in 2019-20.

According to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, the 40-year-old said: "I'd love to be there for the young guys one more year, but I think it depends on how the body feels. I've had some issues, obviously, this year. I had some knee swelling here the last few weeks, actually before the All-Star break, so it's not all great. But like I said, I am feeling better. I am feeling a little stronger."

While Nowitzki has essentially been given a retirement tour this season, with many teams honoring him along the way, the German star has never said for certain he is going to retire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Nowitzki missed the first 26 games of the season with an ankle injury, and he wasn't a huge part of the Mavs' rotation leading up to the All-Star Game. That has changed recently, though, as Nowitzki has started each of the past three games.

Although he is averaging just 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on the season, he is putting up 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest over his last three outings.

Dirk said Wednesday he feels better now than he did earlier in the season: "I feel like I have a little more pep in my step. My legs and my wind are a lot better than [earlier in the season]. I just feel better overall. I feel like I can actually contribute, whereas earlier I was struggling just to get up and down."

While the Mavericks are 12th in the Western Conference at 27-34, the pieces are in place for them to become competitors again in the near future. In addition to the play of leading Rookie of the Year candidate Luka Doncic, the Mavs are counting on Kristaps Porzingis to return effectively from a knee injury next season that has kept him out for all of 2018-19.

Nowitzki, of course, hasn't gotten a chance to play alongside Porzingis since Dallas acquired him from the New York Knicks this season, but he seems intrigued by the possibility:

"I think I'm going to make that decision later on, but I think the future's bright. I think Luka and KP, if they stay healthy, stay together, they should be a great combo. They should play great off each other. Both have an incredible skill set for their size, incredible playmaking ability for their size. They should jell well, but we have to see how it goes next year."

Nowitzki would be an ideal mentor for Porzingis next season since he is the greatest European player to ever set foot on an NBA court.

Dirk is a 14-time All-Star, one-time NBA MVP, one-time NBA champion and one-time NBA Finals MVP. He is also seventh on the all-time NBA scoring list with 31,351 points and 27th in rebounds with 11,393.

While moments like Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers halting the game Monday to salute Nowitzki would be a great way for him to go out, there are brighter days on the horizon for the Mavs, and that could understandably sway the future Hall of Famer's decision.