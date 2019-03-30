Report: Kristaps Porzingis Under Investigation by NYPD for 2018 Rape Allegation

Glenn James/Getty Images

New York police are investigating an allegation of rape against Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis, according to the New York Post's Tina Moore.

A woman told authorities the assault happened on Feb. 7, 2018, shortly after Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porzingis played 11 minutes against the Bucks before going down with his injury. Upon returning to his apartment, he visited the woman, who lived in the same building, around 2 a.m. ET, she said to police. She said he then invited her to his apartment, where he allegedly raped her.

Moore reported that the woman said she didn't come forward with the allegation earlier because Porzingis had offered her $68,000 "to pay for her brother's college tuition, but then reneged."

Moore also shared a statement from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: "We have been instructed by federal authorities not to comment."



The 23-year-old power forward hasn't returned to the court since tearing his ACL. The New York Knicks traded him to the Mavericks in January.

Shortly after the deal, Dallas shut him down for the season to continue his recovery.