Report: Kristaps Porzingis Under Investigation by NYPD for 2018 Rape Allegation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 26: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 26, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

New York police are investigating an allegation of rape against Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis, according to the New York Post's Tina Moore.

A woman told authorities the assault happened on Feb. 7, 2018, shortly after Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porzingis played 11 minutes against the Bucks before going down with his injury. Upon returning to his apartment, he visited the woman, who lived in the same building, around 2 a.m. ET, she said to police. She said he then invited her to his apartment, where he allegedly raped her.

Moore reported that the woman said she didn't come forward with the allegation earlier because Porzingis had offered her $68,000 "to pay for her brother's college tuition, but then reneged."

Moore also shared a statement from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: "We have been instructed by federal authorities not to comment."

The 23-year-old power forward hasn't returned to the court since tearing his ACL. The New York Knicks traded him to the Mavericks in January.

Shortly after the deal, Dallas shut him down for the season to continue his recovery.

