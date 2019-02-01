Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki Named Special Additions to 2019 NBA All-Star Game

David Banks/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki have been named as special roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

"Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs."

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It marks Wade's 13th All-Star selection and his first since 2016. Nowitzki is now headed to his 14th All-Star Game, his first since 2015.

While neither star has performed at an All-Star-caliber level this season, it's an honor that is fitting for two legends who are nearing the end of their respective careers.

Wade considered hanging up his sneakers last offseason but decided to return for a 16th NBA season, which he deemed "one last dance":

Having accepted a bench role for his farewell tour, the 37-year-old is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 assists in 25.4 minutes per game this season.

Wade still managed to find himself in contention for a starting spot throughout the voting process despite posting modest, albeit respectable, numbers this season.

Although he appreciated the love the fans were showing him during his final season, he acknowledged last month, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, that he didn't feel as though as had earned a spot on the roster:

"If I'm choosing an All-Star, I'm not picking me. It's not an indictment on anything, but guys that deserve to be All-Stars will be All-Stars.

"For the first time, I actually agree with [TNT analyst] Charles Barkley and what he said. It's a lot of guys that get their first chance to be All-Stars, and if they deserve it, then they deserve it and they should have those spots. I appreciate the love from my fans to even vote me, to have as many votes as they did. But from an All-Star standpoint, there's multiple guys that deserve to be in there and I hope they get their opportunity."

Wade was not voted in as a starter nor was he among the reserves announced on Thursday night. However, he will still be heading to Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Nowitzki is averaging just 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game in 20 appearances this season.

He missed the start of the season due to ankle surgery in April 2018 and did not debut until Dec. 13.

Nowitzki has been non-committal about his future. The 40-year-old is in his 21st NBA season, becoming the first player in league history to spend 21 years with one franchise.

While the full roster has been announced, the teams for the 2019 All-Star Game will be determined by a draft, with the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains. The first round of the draft will have the captains select from the pool of starters, and the second round will feature the reserves. Per the NBA, Wade and Nowitzki will be a part of a special third round.

Of note, James—who spent four and a half seasons as Wade's teammate with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers—will hold the first pick in the third round.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game draft will air on Feb. 7 on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.