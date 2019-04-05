B/R Staff Chooses Giannis Antetokounmpo as Consensus NBA MVP over James Harden

0 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The votes are in, hoops heads. You read it here first.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is your consensus 2018-19 NBA MVP!

OK—maybe we won't know the league's official ruling until the June 24 awards show. But in the meantime, Bleacher Report polled eight of its top NBA writers, and two things were consistent:

A) The MVP field does not go beyond two players.

B) James Harden is not getting back-to-back trophies.

Now, each writer is here to explain his pick. Just what was it about The Greek Freak's season that gave him the edge over The Beard?

B/R scribes tell all in Friday's MVP Week feature.