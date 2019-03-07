Turner Sports to Present 2019 NBA Awards Show on June 24

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Awards on TNT will be presented live on June 24 from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, Turner Sports announced Thursday.

The event, which is held following the conclusion of the NBA finals, hands out every major individual award of the season. This is the third annual show. The 2017 event was hosted by rapper Drake, and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the 2018 festivities.

There has been no announcement regarding the 2019 host at this time.

The 2019 MVP debate could create an even closer voting result than Russell Westbrook's 2017 win over James Harden. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Harden are considered the front-runners and will continue to make their cases over the season's final month.

Antetokounmpo has continued to be a generational force of nature while leading the Bucks to the NBA's best record. Harden has put on the greatest scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87, rescuing the Rockets from an early-season nadir and pushing them to the No. 3 seed in the West.

"What is the most valuable player? He sets the tone for our entire organization, our work ethic, our approach to every day," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "You can talk about stats and Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal and things. But when you've changed an entire organization, changed the way people come to work every day and set a tone, that's value to me.

"I feel like [Antetokounmpo's] the most valuable player in our league. He's changed things in Milwaukee. He's changed them for the better. We're one of the best teams because of Giannis."

"I need it. I need it for sure. And I'm going to get it," Harden told reporters of winning a second MVP in January.

"Individually, I got to bring it every night and make sure the guys around me in that locker room are on the same level. It's a great feeling. Individually, I got to make sure I'm on my A-game every night, and that's not just scoring. That's being a leader every night. That's making sure I'm communicating with my guys and we're putting ourselves in positions to win games."

The 2019 NBA awards will also honor coaches and executives, and the Lifetime Achievement Award and Sager Strong Award have provided some of the most memorable and stirring moments of the first two events.

The Sager Strong Award, named after late Turner Sports broadcaster Craig Sager, went to Monty Williams in 2017 and Dikembe Mutombo in 2018. Bill Russell took home the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, and Oscar Robertson was honored last year.

Recipients of those honors will be announced at a later date.