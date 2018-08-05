2018-19 NBA Odds: Win Totals Released for LeBron James' Lakers, Warriors, More

2018-19 NBA Odds: Win Totals Released for LeBron James' Lakers, Warriors, MoreAugust 5, 2018
With all of the NBA's key player moves likely done, odds for all 30 teams' win totals during the 2018-19 season have been released.
Per Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Golden State Warriors lead the way with an over/under of 62.5 wins. The new-look Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James have lofty expectations at 48.5.
Jeff Sherman @golfodds
NBA seas wins Atl 23.5 Bos 57.5 Brk 32.5 Cha 35.5 Chi 27.5 Cle 30.5 Dal 34.5 Den 47.5 Det 37.5 GS 62.5 Hou 54.5 Ind 47.5 LAC 35.5 LAL 48.5 Mem 34.5 Mia 41.5 Mil 46.5 Min 44.5 NO 45.5 NY 29.5 OKC 50.5 Orl 31.5 Phi 54.5 Phx 28.5 Prt 41.5 Sac 25.5 SA 43.5 Tor 54.5 Uth 48.5 Wsh 44.5
