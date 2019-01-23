NBA Rumors: Hawks Talking Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon, Taurean Prince Trades

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks could be busy as one of the few teams willing to sell assets before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hawks have talked with multiple teams interested in Kent Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon and Taurean Prince.

Among that trio, Prince would likely have the most trade value for the Hawks. The 24-year-old is the only one with another guaranteed year on his contract that will pay him $3.48 million in 2019-20. He's averaging 13.9 points per game and has shot 37 percent from three-point range in his career.

Bazemore has been a popular trade candidate throughout the season since this is the final guaranteed year of his contract.

The Houston Rockets were among the teams discussing possibly adding the seven-year veteran last month, per Charania. He's a versatile player capable of handling the ball, shooting from three-point range and playing perimeter defense.

Dedmon is in the final season of a two-year, $14.1 million deal. The seven-footer is averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game and is shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range.

The Hawks are building their long-term future around rookie point guard Trae Young. Dealing assets who may not be with them past the 2019-20 season will help them expedite the process to avoid a long fallow period after missing the playoffs last season.