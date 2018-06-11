Ranking Potential Top Landing Spots for LeBron James in NBA Free Agency

5 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Lakers begin the summer with more than $45 million in space. They have a workable means to two max-contract slots. They play in Los Angeles.

Wojnarowski believes James will rap with George about joining forces in purple and gold (via The Oklahoman's Brett Dawson). The New York Times' Marc Stein suggested James could talk to Chris Paul about teaming up in Los Angeles rather than on the Houston Rockets.

So, er, why aren't the Lakers higher?

They're not selling the present. Not really. Even if another superstar comes with James, the Lakers' appeal is rooted in what might happen down the line. As Jenkins said:

"When you think about the Lakers, it's not necessarily what they have. It's what they have the ability to go get in the next two or three years. That maybe after Golden State cycles down somewhat they could be in a position to be that next team moving forward.

"That's where, to me, the intrigue lies with them. It's not necessarily even about Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. It's more about what they have the potential to do with those two max slots, with being Lakers, with Magic Johnson, and with some of those young players potentially growing."

Accelerating the Lakers' youth movement doesn't set up James to take down the Warriors—or even the Rockets—right away. The best-case scenario consists of him and another star playing alongside Ingram, Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Julius Randle. And that's assuming team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka can move the final two years and $36.8 million left on Luol Deng's contract without taking back any money.

That core isn't seasoned enough to get past a dynasty. Maybe the Lakers will be ready in a few years, when the Warriors are showing cracks or have disbanded. The 33-year-old James will be entering his age 36 or 37 season by that point. Wasting even one year of his prime, for whatever reason, is absurd. He cannot afford to wait.

Nor can he realistically believe the Lakers will consolidate their kiddies into a third star. That target isn't out there. Unexpected names hit the chopping block every year, but Leonard doesn't appear to be on his way out of San Antonio. And by the time Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are gettable, Los Angeles' top prospects will have lost some of their shine as they near second contracts.

Yes, the Lakers are a quality fit. They're just not the fit.