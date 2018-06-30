30 over 30: NFL's Best Players Who Have Yet to Answer Father Time's Call

0 of 30

An NFL player turned 30 years old.

OH NO! *gasp* The horror.

The dreaded 30 plateau signals an individual's professional doom.

In many cases, this remains true. Professional football is a young man's game. Advancements in training techniques, dietary needs and sleep studies have extended many careers.

Franchises may be looking for the next great thing, but they're not usually willing to let productive long-term performers go without a replacement plan in place.

Quarterbacks, of course, dominate the above-30 crowd, but numerous position players are still executing at a high level despite their age.

Two rules apply to the NFL's best 30 players over 30 years old. First, the individual must have turned 30 last season and still proved they're up to the task. Second, each player must be signed by a team.

Also, those coming off of major injuries, like Jason Peters or Julian Edelman, are not included since their recovery could have a drastic effect on their play.

Younger isn't always better, and the following veterans prove experience and skill can still overcome.