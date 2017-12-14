Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2017 MLB Winter Meetings

0 of 8

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

After four days of trades, signings and rumors about trades and signings, Major League Baseball's annual winter meetings came to a close Thursday.

It'll be years before fair judgment can be passed on the winners and losers. But for now, it's clear enough who appear to be the winners and losers of the meetings. The list ahead covers four of each and includes both teams and players.



Be warned that the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton are not among them. Although the Yankees made their blockbuster trade for Stanton official during the first day of the meetings Monday, it was conceived a couple of days before executives, coaches, agents and players descended on Orlando, Florida.

Otherwise, it's on with the show.