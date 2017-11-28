NFL1000: Doug Farrar's Week 13 QB Rankings

0 of 34

Elsa/Getty Images

Some quarterbacks have one or two good games in them per season, or perhaps a stretch of good games that lasts a month or so. But as the season stretches on, players reveal themselves in both good and bad ways, and quarterbacks are no different.

With Week 12 in the books for the 2017 NFL season, we're starting to see just which quarterbacks have the consistency needed for championship runs, and which signal-callers will have to be hidden to a greater or lesser degree if their teams have any hope in the postseason.

Surely, there are no questions left about the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz. The second-year man, who should be at or near the top of everybody's MVP ballot, had another strong game, this time against a Chicago Bears defense that had been solid all season. Wentz threw three touchdown passes and again showed that with his combination of velocity, accuracy and mobility, he may well be the most dangerous quarterback in the league.

If Wentz isn't, Russell Wilson might be. The 7-4 Seattle Seahawks might be 9-2 if they had a half-decent kicker, but is there any doubt that with their substandard offensive line and injury-plagued defense, they'd be under .500 if it weren't for Wilson and his unconventional, yet ridiculously effective style? Wilson is not only Seattle's entire passing game, he's also responsible for most of the big running plays.

Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams has shown what a talented quarterback can do when he has an actual coaching staff, offensive line and receivers.

And of course, no quarterback conversation is complete without Tom Brady, who may be playing better than ever in his 40s. The Miami Dolphins were the latest victims of Brady's ruthless efficiency.

Other quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles and Dak Prescott must be amplified by systems and schemes—nothing wrong with that, but it's good for teams to know as their quarterbacks reveal their limitations.

Our weekly quarterback rankings are decided and written by myself, NFL1000 lead scout Doug Farrar, and quarterbacks scout Mark Schofield. I evaluate all AFC quarterbacks, and Schofield does the same with the NFC quarterbacks.

We combine tape analysis and advanced metrics to give you a sense of which quarterbacks are trending up, down and which are better or worse than their reputations might imply.

The rankings are based on recent performance, but they are also adjusted for opponent, talent around the quarterback and the player's history over the last few years.

Good news for some, bad news for others. Here are the NFL1000 quarterback rankings ahead of Week 13.