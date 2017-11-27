NFL1000 Week 12 Notebook: You Won't Believe What Tom Brady Is Doing This Season

1 of 9

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

We're running out of things to say about Tom Brady's greatness. What else can you come up with when a guy has proved himself to be the best quarterback in league history through multiple offensive schemes and with so much roster churn since the century began? It's far more interesting to focus on new, young quarterbacks, and we'll just assume that Brady is lighting it up against whatever defense he's facing.

But what Brady is doing this season is worthy of specific praise. He lost Julian Edelman, his most reliable option receiver, for the entire season to a torn ACL in the preseason, so he had to find ways to connect with new targets like receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Rex Burkhead. In addition, a re-emphasis on the deep passing game in 2017 had led to more five- and seven-step drops. That means Brady is throwing through more pressure—and is getting sacked more often—than he was over the last few seasons in a more quick passing game that was implemented to hide flaws in New England's offensive line.

At age 40, Brady sloughs off the changes as if they're nothing. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 227 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as the Pats moved to 9-2 with a 35-17 win. That puts him with 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season.

Brady's quarterback rating of 111.7 leads the NFL and is the third-best of his career, behind his historic 2007 season (117.2) and last season, when he had a 112.2 rating, 28 touchdown passes and just two picks. Per the team's Twitter feed, Brady's 26th touchdown pass of the season gave him the most for a quarterback above the age of 40, breaking the mark set by Brett Favre and Warren Moon.

It's Week 12.

How is Brady able to elude Father Time? His regimen shows in his mechanics, which are as consistently optimal as you will ever see from any quarterback, and in his ability to refine and adjust his game to the targets around him. Cooks has become his new deep threat on vertical routes in which the young receiver can use his straight-line speed to beat one-on-one matchups. He had a one-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead against the Dolphins in which Burkhead aligned to the left slot out of the backfield and ran a quick out route beyond the coverage of linebacker Chase Allen. It was just one more example out of the hundreds in Brady's career where the game plan predicated a mismatch, and Brady knew exactly what to do with it.

It also helps when Brady has a healthy Rob Gronkowski, who caught two touchdowns against the Dolphins. But there isn't any one reason for Brady's greatness or how he's able to play as well as he ever has at this age. The only constant throughout his NFL career has been Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and everyone who comes into his orbit becomes a better player by the experience.

You may be experiencing Tom Brady fatigue. But it's worth appreciating what he's doing this season—and as long as he continues to play—because you'll never see something like this again.