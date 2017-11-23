Fantasy Football Week 12 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Even after 11 weeks, some NFL backfields remain fluid situations.

Of course, that tends to happen when you don't have a top talent. Kenyan Drake looked like the safer option in the Miami Dolphins backfield, but he barely did anything in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Damien Williams had more carries and a more productive game. It's an annoying split on a bad team. That's a recipe for disaster.

The three-headed backfield in Denver might be down to two. Devontae Booker has seen his role increase with positive results, while Jamaal Charles is fading away after just barely hanging on for most of the season. The Broncos might not be a good team, but if they decide to feature Booker, he could be a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch.

A good team, like the Minnesota Vikings, has it figured it out this late in the season. The Vikes continue to use both Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon with lots of success. While that might lower the ceilings for Murray and McKinnon, it also raises their floors.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields for the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, check out the Week 12 B.S. Meter. This Workload Watch covers eight other RB situations that have the most fantasy implications.