Fantasy Football Week 12: Matt Camp's Weekly BS Meter

In a shocking move, the Buffalo Bills benched Tyrod Taylor heading into Week 11 in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, despite a 5-4 record, which put them in contention for a playoff spot with less than half the season remaining. The move came after Taylor completed just nine of 18 pass attempts for 56 yards and an INT in 47-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Peterman got the start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and proceeded to throw five interceptions, including three in the first quarter before he was benched at halftime in favor of Taylor. Peterson threw just 14 passes with six completions for 66 yards and led one scoring drive, which was actually just two runs by LeSean McCoy totaling 64 yards and a TD. Taylor did lose a fumble that was returned for a TD, but also completed 15 of 25 attempts for 158 yards and a TD to McCoy in addition to four carries for 38 yards and a rushing TD.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Bills GM Rick Dennison said Peterman "made some bad decisions with the football" with some of those coming under duress and that Peterman "understood where the ball was supposed to go." Head coach Sean McDermott said,

"I own the decision. I don't regret the decision. I regret the result," head coach Sean McDermott told Rodak.

McDermott is "still evaluating" who will start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With six weeks left in the regular season, the Bills are tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 5-5 for the final playoff spot in the AFC. While the team has clearly overachieved to still be in the hunt at this point, it has a shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999, which is why it should go back to Taylor. As a fifth-round pick, it's not like Peterman is a heavy investment for the Bills, nor should he have been considered the future of the position for the franchise.

Before the entire team fell apart against the Saints in Week 10, Taylor was the No. 13 fantasy QB for the season, so he had value that he can regain if he gets the starting job back this week in a favorable matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills got some good news when it was determined that Kelvin Benjamin didn't tear his ACL and doesn't have a long-term injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. With Charles Clay back in the picture and Zay Jones starting to come on along with a reliable option in McCoy in the backfield, Taylor can be a fantasy asset.

