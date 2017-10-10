NFL1000: Doug Farrar's Week 6 QB Rankings

0 of 30

For one NFC North team, Week 5 brought quarterback clarity the likes of which the franchise has rarely seen. For another, the quarterback situation remains murky.

The Chicago Bears finally decided to start rookie Mitchell Trubisky on Monday night, saving us all from having to watch Mike Glennon play quarterback any longer. And though he made his share of inexperience-based mistakes, Trubisky showed a great arm, a lot of mobility and a skill set that clearly opens up the playbook.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings tried to insert Sam Bradford back into the lineup too soon. It was clear throughout the first half of the Monday night game that Bradford wasn't ready. Putting backup Case Keenum in for the second half allowed the Vikings to pull off a narrow win, but it also threw Bradford's return timeline into further doubt.

Of course, there's one NFC North team with no quarterback problems whatsoever. Once again, Aaron Rodgers dunked on the Cowboys when it counted, showing that he is indeed the most uniquely gifted player at his position.

Still, that doesn't put him at the top of the quarterback rankings this week—that place is reserved for the MVP candidate who's leading the only remaining undefeated team and the most diverse offense in the NFL.

Our weekly quarterback rankings are decided and written by NFL1000 lead scout Doug Farrar and quarterbacks scout Mark Schofield. Doug evaluates all NFC quarterbacks, and Mark does the same with the AFC quarterbacks.

Doug and Mark combine tape analysis and advanced metrics to give you a sense of which quarterbacks are trending up, which are trending down and which are better or worse than their reputations might imply.

The rankings are based on recent performance, of course, but they're also adjusted for opponent, factoring in the talent around the quarterback and considering the player's history over the last few years.

Good news for some, bad news for others. Here are the NFL1000 quarterback rankings ahead of Week 6.