Week 2 NFL MVP, Award Rankings

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

No. 1 Contender: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: Unranked)

Not only did Reid's Chiefs slay Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in the defending Super Bowl champion's prime-time home opener, but they did so thanks in part to Reid's excellent offensive game plan.

His play calls had a vulnerable defense on its heels throughout the night. Offensive standouts Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill had to execute, but Reid put his offense in a prime position to succeed.

What's more, the entire team was ready for New England and its decorated quarterback. That's saying a lot because the Pats rarely lose at home. In fact, they'd done so just twice in the previous four seasons in games in which Tom Brady was the primary quarterback.

Brady entered the season as the favorite to win MVP, but he was able to complete only 16 of 36 passes in what was his second-lowest-rated game since the start of 2015.

Entering this season, home teams had won 13 of the last 14 Thursday night season openers. It's hard to overcome that atmosphere on the road, especially when your opponent has just raised a Super Bowl banner. But Reid's Chiefs overcame that and an ugly start before beating the league's best team by 15.

For that, he's the no-brainer Coach of the Year here...in mid-September.

No. 2 Contender: Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: Unranked)



No. 3 Contender: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: Unranked)

"I'm tired of hearing how talented we are," Marrone told Peter King of The MMQB recently. "When they say that, you're usually not winning. I told our team, 'I'm tired of hearing about our talent. Until you guys win, that doesn't mean crap.'"

Well, they won in impressive fashion Sunday, beating the defending AFC South champion Houston Texans 29-7 on the road.

Meanwhile, McVay—the youngest head coach in modern NFL history—squeezed 30 points out of an offense that averaged a league-low 14 a game under a different regime last season.

He got more out of young quarterback Jared Goff than anyone could have expected based on last year's dumpster fire. That is more than enough to be considered a strong early-season candidate.